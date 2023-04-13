One in four people can have a heart attack with no obvious risk factors, study

Till now we knew that there are many risk factors for heart attack, from which we should avoid, but now you can get heart attack even without risk factor. This has been revealed in a recently published study by the doctors of Madras Medical College. One in four people did not have common risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol and smoking at the time of their first major heart attack, the study found. Death from all causes was similar between at-risk and non-at-risk groups. The findings are based on data from 2,379 enrolled in hospital heart attack registries between September 2018 and October 2019.

Dr G Justin Paul, lead author of the study and professor at the Institute of Cardiology at the Madras Medical College, says that people think that mortality without any standard risk factors should be low, but the study found that this is not the case. In fact some studies have shown that the risk of dying is actually higher than those without risk factors. This may be because people with risk factors are more likely to seek medical advice and try lifestyle changes.

The study also found that more women than men had a heart attack without any of the four risk factors. The reason why more women did not come with a history of the four risk factors could also be that having a cardiac event prevented them from having a heart attack. They were not diagnosed earlier because women often put less importance on their health. According to the study, the average age of those who had a heart attack without risk factors was 57.4, while the average age of those with risk factors was 55.7. The study also found that among people who did not have the four risk factors at the time of their heart attack, 10.4 percent were former tobacco users, compared to only 5 percent of those with risk factors.

According to Dr. Paul, if a quarter of people are having a heart attack without standard risk factors, it means that other risk factors are also involved, such as the patient's emotional state, whether the patient feels guilty, whether the patient himself Does not consider it of any use or feels that people do not support him, is he stressed. All these factors can also be responsible for heart attack, which can be measured by simple tests.

Mantra to keep the heart healthy

According to Dr. Paul, lifestyle management should include three e-eating, exercise and emotional stability to reduce the effect of risk factors. Three things one should work on whether they have risk factors or not. Even if you have bad genes, a healthy lifestyle can change their expression.