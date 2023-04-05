Search icon
One in 6 adults experiences infertility, says WHO: Know details here

As per WHO report, 1 in 6 people are experiencing adult infertility.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 08:54 PM IST

One in 6 adults experiences infertility, says WHO: Know details here
WHO report on adult fertility | Photo: Pixabay

As many as 17.5 percent of the adult population experience infertility, says a new report by the World Health Organisation (WHO). As per the report, there is an urgent need to make affordable, high-quality fertility care for people in need. 

The report shows limited variation in the prevalence of infertility between regions. The rates are comparable for high, middle and low-income countries, indicating that this is a major health challenge all over the world.  Lifetime prevalence is 17.8 per cent in high-income countries while it is 16.5 per cent in low and middle-income countries. 

"The sheer proportion of people affected shows the need to widen access to fertility care and ensure this issue is no longer sidelined in health research and policy so that safe, effective, and affordable ways to attain parenthood are available for those who seek it," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO.

Read: 5 reasons why you have a itchy vagina? Here's how to avoid it

"Better policies and public financing can significantly improve access to treatment and protect poorer households from falling into poverty as a result," said Dr Pascale Allotey, Director of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Research at WHO.

Many people despite the issue fail to find a solution due to the high cost of treatment, social stigma and limited availability.

