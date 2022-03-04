Omicron subvariant has 2 new symptoms - Everything you need to know about BA.2

The threat of the new variant of Omicron is looming large even as the world is slowly moving towards normalcy with Covid-19 cases going down. The pandemic seems to be far from over with the SARs-COV-2 virus having tremendous evolving capacity.

From the Alpha, Beta and the most deadly Delta, to the latest variant of concern, Omicron, there seems to be no end to this pandemic. What's even more worrisome is the fact that these variants continue to split and bifurcate into sub variants.

Scientists say the Delta variant has more than 200 different sub-variants. While the Omicron variant has BA.1, BA.2, BA.3, and B.1.1.529 sub-variants. Now scientists are warning about a new BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron. BA.2 or the Stealth Omicron is a sublineage of the heavily mutated Omicron variant.

Omicron variant is believed to be more transmissible than the original strain of Covid-19. Researchers are of the opinion that the BA.2 subvariant is not just more transmissible than the original Omicron strain, BA.1, but can also cause more severe disease. BA.2 subvariant can spread 30% more easily than BA.1.

The US National Library of Medicine reported two additional symptoms of Omicron BA.2 subvariant that is dizziness and fatigue.

Dizziness and Fatigue

Headache, sore/scratchy throat, sneezing, runny nose and body pain continue to remain the most prevalent among those infected.

As per new report by KREM 2 News, the US National Library of Medicine found two additional symptoms of BA.2 - dizziness and fatigue.

In addition, the report further revealed that the new BA.2 subvariant spreads 30% more easily than the original Omicron variant.

The new BA.2 subvariant is much harder to track than the original Omicron strain BA.1, reports suggest.

Experts say BA.2 subvariant lacks a mutation. With the help of genome sequencing it can be detected but will take longer to yield results.

Preliminary studies have suggested that the BA.2 subvariant could be more infectious than the original variant.

However, the World Health Organisation has said that the Omicron subvariant is not more virulent or severe than the original variant.