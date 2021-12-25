Omicron scare: Don’t mistake THESE two symptoms of new variant as mere cold

The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 infection has become a significant cause of concern for health experts globally. While researchers study its composition in comparison to the Delta variant, we mustn’t dismiss Omicron’s common symptoms.

The COVID-19 virus severely shook the world when it started mutating from one strain to another over a short period. Cold, cough and fever were the first few symptoms identified in a Covid-19 infected person. As most of us catch common flu during the winter season, it is crucial to know these two symptoms of infectious Omicron variant.

Uncommon symptoms of Omicron

As per health experts, headache and fatigue are two symptoms of Omicron, which are entirely different from those associated with other strains of the virus. If people remain vigilant about these, we might be better able to control the further spread of new variant.

Symptoms commonly associated with Omicron

Global health experts working as part of the WHO believe that the new variant has a transmission rate that is thrice that of the Delta variant. By identifying these two early symptoms of the Omicron variant, people can keep themselves safe. Researchers are consistently conducting studies to assess the overall behaviour of the Omicron variant.

As per studies, Omicron’s symptoms are quite different from the original strain of Covid-19. Various mutations of the virus can have different symptoms. Hence, it is crucial to know how to differentiate one from the other.

Some more symptoms of Omicron

The Omicron variant is known to have a high transmission rate but is considered less dangerous than the Delta variant. The new variant can infect fully vaccinated people and those who are immune due to natural infection. Apart from the commonly identified fever, Omicron affected patients have complained of fatigue, throat irritation and extreme body ache. Symptoms like loss of smell and taste, earlier linked to the original strain of the virus, have not been found in Omicron affected people.

Delta vs Omicron

Global health experts are still studying the behaviour of Delta and Omicron variants to understand the severity of both. As per data, only 50 per cent of infected patients complain of three common symptoms – cough, fever and loss of smell and taste. Meanwhile, headache, fatigue and throat irritation are symptoms common to both the variants of Covid-19.

Ways to remain safe from the Omicron variant

According to health experts, it is crucial to get fully vaccinated to stay protected from any variant of Covid-19. The government has advised people to wear masks properly and avoid visits to crowded places, especially during the festive season. While Christmas brings a glimmer of hope, we mustn’t forget to regularly wash hands and consult a doctor if we observe any virus symptoms.