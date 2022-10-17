Highly infectious new Omicron sub-variant detected in India: Should this be a matter of concern?

Photo: File

A new fast-mutating Omicorn sub-variant, identified as BF.7 (also known as BA.2.75.2) has been detected in the Gujarat Biotechnology Research centre. The new variant is a sub-lineage of the Covid Omicron variant BA.5.2.1. This new Omicron variant is considered to be highly infectious and has greater transmissibility.

Omicron BF7 variant: Origin

As per local reports, the BF7, known as the ‘Omicron spawn’, was first detected in Yantai and Shaoguan city on October 4. This variant has also been detected in other countries like the United States, the UK, Australia and Belgium. Reportedly, Omicron variants BF.7, along with another variant BA.5.1.7 are behind the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases in China.

Why is omicron BF7 a matter of concern?

As per the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, the BF.7 or the BA.2.75.2 variant of omicron largely evades neutralising antibodies in the blood and is resistant to several Covid-19 antibody therapies.

The findings by researchers at Karolinska Institute, Sweden state that risk of increased SARS-CoV-2 infections this winter unless the new updated bivalent vaccines help to boost immunity in the population.

“While antibody immunity is not completely gone, BA.2.75.2 exhibited far more dramatic resistance than variants we’ve previously studied, largely driven by two mutations in the receptor binding domain of the spike protein," said the study’s corresponding author Ben Murrell, an assistant professor at Karolinska Institutet. The SARS-CoV-2 virus uses the spike protein to enter and infect human cells.

Even World Health Organisation (WHO) has released a warning against the highly infectious BF.7 and said the new subvariant is expected to become a new dominant variant.