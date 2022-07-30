Search icon
Omicron BA.5 subvariant may cause higher reinfections, severe outcomes: New Covid-19 study

The subvariant could be more likely to result in reinfection of a person irrespective of whether they are vaccinated, the study found.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 12:38 PM IST

Photo: Reuters

The Omicron BA.5 subvariant of Covid-19 is currently believed to be the dominant one. The subvariant could be more likely to result in reinfection of a person irrespective of whether they are vaccinated, as per a new study from Portugal. 

The study carried out between late April and early June on over 27,000 people infected with either BA.2 or BA.5 subvariants, found 4.4% higher reinfections in BA.5 cases.   

This suggests diminishing protection from earlier infection in the case of BA.5 subvariant. Furthermore, they also found the vaccines to have lesser effectiveness in curbing the risk of a BA.5 severe disease compared to BA.2 subvariant. 

"Among those infected with BA.5, booster vaccination was associated with 77% and 88% reduction in risk of COVID-19 hospitalization and death, respectively, while higher risk reduction was found for BA.2 cases, with 93% and 94%, respectively," Reuters cited the researchers. 

While "COVID-19 booster vaccination still offers substantial protection against severe outcomes following BA.5 infection," the researchers said the observation will give "evidence to adjust public health measures during the BA.5 surge."

READ | Monkeypox virus strain in India different from 'superspreader' in Europe: ICMR

