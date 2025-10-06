Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HEALTH

Olive oil or desi ghee? Expert explains which is healthier option

Nowadays, people have become more health-conscious, and a growing concern about which oil is healthier and heart-healthy. Most of us are perplexed by this question, which remains unresolved.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 05:04 PM IST

Olive oil or desi ghee? Expert explains which is healthier option
From salad dressings and baking to frying delicious chicken and vegetables, cooking oil and ghee are used for a variety of purposes. Oil adds flavour and a soft texture to our dishes, while ghee provides a unique taste. Furthermore, oil and ghee contain fat, which supports certain bodily functions. Nowadays, people have become more health-conscious, and a growing concern about which oil is healthier and heart-healthy. Most of us are perplexed by this question, which remains unresolved. Don't worry, nutritionist Pooja Malhotra is here to help.

Olive oil vs Desi Ghee: Which is healthier?

In one of her Instagram reels, the nutritionist shares some important points about Desi Ghee and olive oil so we can make an informed decision when choosing between the two. According to her, Desi Ghee and olive oil are similar in terms of caloric value and fat content. However, their fatty acid composition differs significantly.

 

 

Desi ghee, or clarified butter, is composed of medium-chain fatty acids and has a high smoking point. According to nutritionists, this makes it a good choice for Indian dishes cooked at high temperatures. Clarified butter also contains fat-soluble vitamins like vitamins A, D, and K. However, it is also high in saturated fat and cholesterol, so Pooja Malhotra recommends consuming desi ghee in moderation.

On the other hand, olive oil is considered relatively healthier than other oils due to its monounsaturated fatty acid (MUFA) and omega-3 content. Furthermore, olive oil is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Olive oil is also considered beneficial for the heart because it is plant-based and has zero cholesterol. Nutritionists recommend that olive oil be used for low-temperature cooking and, ideally, for salad dressings.

He also stressed that all fats and oils are rich in calories and hence should not be consumed in excess.

