Obesity vs Overweight: What is the difference between being overweight and being obese?

Representational image

Every year millions of people are suffering from overweight and obesity all over the world. But the question is what is the difference between obesity and overweight, how to differentiate between the two? The ideal weight of every person is determined by his height. If his weight is more than 25 percent of his height, then he will be considered overweight. The basis for differentiating between obesity and overweight is body mass index i.e. human body structure. Weight and height and age are ascertained on the basis of body mass index.

Also read: Cheat meal tips: When is the best time to have a cheat meal? Things you should consider

Generally, a person with a body mass index of 25-29.9 is considered overweight, while a person with a body mass index greater than 30 is considered obese. It means that having a body mass index of more than 30 has crossed overweight and reached obesity and this basis is for both men and women. To find your body mass index, multiply your weight in pounds by 704.5. Then, divide the result by your height in inches and divide that result a second time by your height in inches.

Thus, if your body mass index is between 25 and 29.9, then it means you are overweight. 30 body mass index or more will be considered obese. The thing to note is that body mass index estimates body fat. Every person needs body fat for energy and for the work of other organs. But excess body fat can lead to deeper health problems. The more body fat, the greater the risk for diabetes, kidney disease, heart disease and other problems.

What are the reasons for obesity and weight gain? People who are overweight become obese by consuming more calories. Due to lack of balance between the energy entering the body and the energy coming out of it, the weight increases and the fat increases. Lack of exercise, poor diet or poor food choices, family history of obesity or being overweight also contribute to it.