Nutrient deficiency: 7 signs of an unhealthy and imbalanced diet

Nutrient deficiencies or diseases can be the result of poor nutritional intake. An inadequate supply or deficiency of essential nutrients in the diet, an unhealthy and imbalanced diet is known as a nutritional deficiency. Our external appearance is just a reflection of our inner self, we cannot see what is happening inside our body but we can definitely know through the signs what body it is showing us.

So, here are some signs which need to be addressed immediately as they indicate some underlying problems.

1) A pale tongue- If your tongue looks pale, then that shows there is some deficiency in your body and that too because of red blood cells. Red blood cells must be much less and so that reflects on your tongue and when this happens a person feels really tired and fatigued by the time they finish work. This is because of a lack of iron and Vit B12 in the blood. Now to build up iron and Vit B12 in the blood, certain foods are a must in your body. Number 1 is leafy vegetables, number 2 beetroot and pomegranate juice. Cut beetroot in 4 pieces, boil it in a pressure cooker with a glass of water and a little bit of jaggery inside, take this juice out in a glass and squeeze half a lemon in that and take this. Iron absorption in our body is much better when we take it with Vit C and so this will help in removing haemoglobin deficiency. Tongue indicates many other problems, if it is white coated then that shows that your stomach is upset, something is wrong with your stomach, its toxins are much higher, a person is constipated, and the waste material is not removed perfectly and so the coating of the tongue. So, a white coating on your tongue indicates toxicity to your digestive system.

2) Bleeding gums- When you brush your teeth if you find blood, fresh blood or when you do flossing if you find fresh blood that indicates a deficiency of Vit C in your body. So eat citrus fruits like oranges, lemonades, and amla juice that would take care of your deficiency.

3) Cramps in your body- Very often people feel muscle cramps, sometimes in calf muscles or back muscles or shoulder muscles, anywhere the cramps are felt. They are painful sometimes, which indicates what? Deficiency, of calcium, magnesium and potassium. In order to overcome such deficiency, you must consume more nuts and dairy products like milk, yoghurt cheese all varieties of seeds like flax seeds, pumpkin seeds and so on. These could be roasted and kept, so these seeds you can always carry with you, in the evening snack you can definitely consume these seeds. Another would be nuts, all these nuts as far as possible should be soaked overnight. Soak for at least 6 hours at night and in the morning remove the skin and take them. Even walnut, soak them in the morning you should eat them. Other nuts like Hazelnuts and other nuts are available definitely chew them well and eat them in the morning for breakfast. All this would really help in the absorption and assimilation of these nutrients like magnesium and calcium and that would help you to overcome the deficiencies.

4) Foul smell in your stool- This indicates incomplete absorption of nutrients in your gut. Why does this happen? Somewhere, we are doing mistakes in eating food. Either we are not chewing them properly or we are in a hurry so our attention is not there, or we are watching tv and all such things and putting things inside without any awareness or we are drinking water along with food and finishing it off. Some reason is there we should find out why there is poor gut absorption, change your habits, change the way in which you are eating and it will help you to overcome this weakness. Also, foul smelling can indicate infection or inflammation in your intestine. When there is a strong infection with fever, in the beginning person will have to go for medication but that doesn't solve the problem, a person should make some changes in his food, so you should start consuming certain foods regularly, one is homemade curd, the curd is probiotic and very healthy for gut health and second, papaya helps in breaking down the complex nutrients, so you should make these 2 foods part of your daily diet.

5) Severe hair loss- Excessive hair loss indicates a deficiency of protein, iron, zinc and Vit D and obviously, it definitely indicates stress. So, what we should do? Add sprouts, peas and grams to your diet, which will take care of the deficiency of proteins and other nutrients in your food.

6) Mouth ulcer- It indicates the deficiency of Vit B, B B-complex and B12, also mouth ulcers indicate excess body heat and some problems in your digestion. The solution is to increase the intake of whole grains, take bananas regularly and drink warm milk before going to bed.

7) Shapes and marks on your nails- White marks on your nails indicate calcium deficiency. Calcium is most important for your bone development so it should be addressed very quickly. Consume dairy products like herbal milk in the morning for breakfast, homemade curd in the afternoon and along with a glass of buttermilk and at night a glass of warm milk before you go to bed and all this will take care of your calcium requirement for the day. Also, if your nails are of spoon shape then that indicates iron deficiency. So, add more green leafy vegetables to your diet. So, check out all these signs in your body which are mentioned and if you find any sign then immediately attend to it, don't delay it because after all, it’s you, your body, your life, see that you attend, you make changes in your food, you make changes in your lifestyle.