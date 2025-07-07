North Korea opens ‘world-class cultural resort’ for tourists, spread across 2.5 miles, know who can visit

BIG move by Sunil Mittal as he submits bid to acquire 49% stake in...; to spend Rs 6000 crore for...
Kim appeared at the opening ceremony with his wife Ri Sol-ju and daughter Kim Ju-ae, dressed in dark suits rather than the usual Mao-style robes.
North Korea has unveiled a huge new resort on its east coast, with leader Kim Jong Un describing it as one of the country's "greatest achievements" this year. The Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Zone, located in the port city of Wonsan, is being set up as the centrepiece of Pyongyang's efforts to boost its tourism industry. It is being dubbed "North Korea's Waikiki" by South Korean media.
Kim appeared at the opening ceremony with his wife Ri Sol-ju and daughter Kim Ju-ae, dressed in dark suits rather than the usual Mao-style robes. He praised the project as a "glorious reality" that has come to fruition after more than a decade of development and soaring costs.
Inside the Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Zone
Spreading along 2.5 miles of beach on the Kalma peninsula, the resort has more than 400 buildings built in symmetrical harmony along the white sand. The site features high-rise hotels, seaside villas and a range of entertainment and service facilities such as water parks, gyms, concert halls, department stores, beer halls, restaurants and even car-related facilities such as auto shops and car washes.
North Korean state media has described the site as a "world-class cultural resort" that can accommodate up to 20,000 people. Construction began in 2016 and was targeted for completion by 2018. However the timeline was repeatedly pushed back due to international sanctions and pandemic lockdowns.
Kim, who has shown a keen personal interest in tourism-related development, said the site would "play a leading role in shaping North Korea's tourism culture."
Who is allowed?
For the time being, the resort is only open to domestic tourists. Visitors from across the country began arriving on Tuesday, July 1, according to KCNA. State media shared photos of locals dressed in colourful swimsuits enjoying the beach.
KCNA reported that North Koreans of all ages visited the site and were "surprised by the grandeur and splendor of the tourist town." It added that the area has "more than 400 ... artistically designed buildings standing in perfect harmony on the white sandy beach."
However, Seoul's Unification Ministry said international tourism to the site "is likely to remain on a small scale" because of limited flight options. "It is estimated that tourists will travel via Pyongyang, and the number of visitors may be limited to about 170 people per day," the ministry said.
Foreign tourists are not allowed, but Russian tourists?
Although North Korea has not opened the resort to international tourists in general, Russian tourists appear to be an early exception. Russian news agency TASS reported that the first group of Russian tourists will arrive this week. According to South Korea's Yonhap news agency, the group will begin an 8-day tour on July 7.
Their plan includes a domestic flight from Pyongyang to Wonsan on July 8, four nights at the Kalma resort, a night at the nearby Masikryong ski resort, and a final day of sightseeing in the capital, reports Firstpost.
This comes at a time when North Korea and Russia are deepening bilateral cooperation after signing a mutual defence treaty in 2024. Reports have suggested that Pyongyang may have received Russian assistance in developing the site as part of the growing ties between the two countries.
Limited scope of foreign tourism
Although the resort is large, North Korea's overall tourism remains limited. The country still has a ban on the entry of foreign tourists, and there has been no official confirmation of a general reopening for international tourists.
Earlier this year, Pyongyang briefly allowed a group of Western visitors to enter, the first since the COVID-19 border closures in 2020, but the visits were halted within three weeks without explanation.
Before the pandemic, it was estimated that 5,000 Western tourists visited North Korea each year, with Chinese tourists making up the majority. But no Chinese tourist group has been confirmed to have returned since 2020.
Are Russians keen to visit North Korea?
While North Korea is welcoming Russian tourists (for now), experts are unsure how attractive the destination really is to them.
According to a report published in NPR citing Russian customs data, fewer than 900 Russian tourists will travel to North Korea for vacation in 2024, compared to millions of Chinese tourists who previously visited annually.
In the same report, Lee Sangkyun of the Seoul-based Institute for National Security Strategy said that travellers from major Russian cities may not consider North Korea an attractive option because of its tight surveillance and restrictions on foreign visitors.
He also cited the country's poor infrastructure and its sensitivity to global political changes as factors that could limit the growth of foreign tourism.