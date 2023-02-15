Contraceptive pills for men? Scientists say non-hormonal male birth control drugs possible: Details here

Male contraceptive pills | Photo: Pixabay

Researchers have found a cellular pathway that can stop sperm from being able to swim. This invention will open up the possibility of an on-demand, non-hormonal contraceptive pill for men, say scientists. Currently, the medication is being tested on mice and results show that the pill prevents sperm from swimming for almost an hour.

The early study funded by the US National Institutes of Health shows that a single dose of the drug is able to immobilise sperm before, during and after mating. On being tested

While female contraceptive pills involve with hormones, the male contraceptive does not mingle with hormones. Scientists say that is one of the advantages of the approach they are exploring - it will not knock out testosterone and cause any male hormone deficiency side effects.

Read: What is 'Hijama', cupping therapy hugely popular in Dubai, Saudi Arabia and other Muslim nations?

This drug blocks a cellular signalling protein called soluble adenylyl cyclase or sAC resulting in preventing sperms from swimming. After being tested on mice, it showed that the effect lasted for around three hours. By 24 hours, it appeared to have fully worn off with the next batch of sperm swimming normally.