Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a condition in which an excessive amount of fat accumulates in the liver.

Drinking too much alcohol increases the risk of liver damage. You must have heard about the damage caused to the liver by alcohol consumption, but do you know that obesity and type 2 diabetes can also cause similar damage to the liver? Yes, a sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy food choices can put your liver into extreme stress, causing non-alcoholic fatty liver. However, it is a lifestyle disease, and you can always reverse it by adopting healthy habits.

Causes

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a condition in which an excessive amount of fat accumulates in the liver. It is primarily linked to obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. Other factors include insulin resistance, metabolic syndrome, and certain medications. Rapid weight loss, family history of liver disease, and exposure to certain toxins can also contribute.

Symptoms

According to Mayo Clinic, its symptoms do not appear in its early stage, however, if symptoms do appear, they can include fatigue, abdominal discomfort or pain (usually in the upper right abdomen), and fatigue.

Prevention

To prevent non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), it is necessary to focus on a healthy lifestyle that promotes liver health and overall well-being.

Healthy Weight: Obesity and overweight are major risk factors for NAFLD. Losing even a small amount of weight can significantly improve liver health.

Balanced Diet: Focus on a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein. Limit processed foods, sugary drinks, and excessive saturated and trans fats.

Regular Exercise: Aim for at least 30 minutes of regular exercise most days of the week. Exercise can help with weight loss, inflammation reduction, and improved insulin sensitivity.

Limit Alcohol: Alcohol consumption can worsen liver damage. It is advised to give up on alcohol or consume it in moderation.

Manage Underlying Conditions: Diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol can increase the risk of NAFLD. Work with your doctor to manage these conditions effectively.

Hepatitis Vaccinations: Consider getting vaccinated against hepatitis A and B to protect your liver.

Regular Check-ups: Monitor your liver health with regular check-ups and blood tests.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides general information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. DNA India does not claim responsibility for this information.

