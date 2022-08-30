Noida twin towers demolition: People with respiratory issues should avoid area for few days, say experts

People with respiratory issues should avoid area for few days

The Noida twin towers were demolished on Sunday, August 28. Many families vacated their apartments from the surrounding areas before the demolition.

The demolition of the structures generated an estimated 80,000 tonnes of construction waste and sent huge clouds of dust billowing in the air. The effects of demolition on increasing the pollutants in the environment may not be realised immediately and can take 1-2 weeks to show its effects.

Doctors and health experts have warned patients suffering from respiratory diseases against air pollution and advised them to avoid the area as it could lead to several health issues.

Massive dust pollution can cause itching in the eyes, running nose, coughing, sneezing, breathing difficulty, lung infection, sore throat, fever, body ache, pain in the stomach, nausea, asthmatic attacks and aggravating heart problems.

Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the Community Medicine Department at Safdarjung Hospital, said, "The dust particles will remain suspended in the air for quite some time in case of low wind speed. People suffering from respiratory problems -- chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma and bronchitis -- should avoid the area, if possible."

"They should limit exposure to the affected area for at least 48 hours. Others living in and around the area should avoid exercise for a few days," he said.

Dr Kishore said people having respiratory diseases should keep taking medicine regularly and consult doctors if their problems aggravate. Dr Yudhyavir Singh, assistant professor, Critical Care, AIIMS, said, "Particulate matter of size smaller than 2.5 microns will be a problem.

This is likely to increase episodes of coughing, sneezing, asthmatic attacks, lung infection, nasal congestion and breathing difficulty.

"Viruses may also piggyback on the fine particles and increase infection rate as it's the flu season. People should take precautions and keep a buffer stock of medicines. Use N-95 masks and eyeglasses till pollutants dissipate. Wear full-sleeved clothes and avoid morning walks for a few days. Consult doctors if problems worsen," he said.

Dr Dipankar Saha, former chief of the Central Pollution Control Board's air lab, said Noida authorities should keep an eye on the air pollution level till the debris is cleared with the help of low-cost sensors.

"Modelling should be done to ascertain the zone of influence. The people living in and around the area should monitor air quality and step out only in unavoidable circumstances. Avoid exposure for a few days. Water sprinkling on regular intervals will help immensely," he said.

How can we protect ourselves?

The dust and debris might take some time to get settled, till then we can take precautions by following these steps: