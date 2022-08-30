Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

Noida twin towers demolition: People with respiratory issues should avoid area for few days, say experts

Doctors and health experts have warned patients suffering from respiratory diseases against air pollution, which could lead to several health issues.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 05:20 PM IST

Noida twin towers demolition: People with respiratory issues should avoid area for few days, say experts
People with respiratory issues should avoid area for few days

The Noida twin towers were demolished on Sunday, August 28. Many families vacated their apartments from the surrounding areas before the demolition. 

The demolition of the structures generated an estimated 80,000 tonnes of construction waste and sent huge clouds of dust billowing in the air. The effects of demolition on increasing the pollutants in the environment may not be realised immediately and can take 1-2 weeks to show its effects.

Doctors and health experts have warned patients suffering from respiratory diseases against air pollution and advised them to avoid the area as it could lead to several health issues.

Massive dust pollution can cause itching in the eyes, running nose, coughing, sneezing, breathing difficulty, lung infection, sore throat, fever, body ache, pain in the stomach, nausea, asthmatic attacks and aggravating heart problems.

Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the Community Medicine Department at Safdarjung Hospital, said, "The dust particles will remain suspended in the air for quite some time in case of low wind speed. People suffering from respiratory problems -- chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma and bronchitis -- should avoid the area, if possible."

"They should limit exposure to the affected area for at least 48 hours. Others living in and around the area should avoid exercise for a few days," he said.

Dr Kishore said people having respiratory diseases should keep taking medicine regularly and consult doctors if their problems aggravate. Dr Yudhyavir Singh, assistant professor, Critical Care, AIIMS, said, "Particulate matter of size smaller than 2.5 microns will be a problem.

This is likely to increase episodes of coughing, sneezing, asthmatic attacks, lung infection, nasal congestion and breathing difficulty.

"Viruses may also piggyback on the fine particles and increase infection rate as it's the flu season. People should take precautions and keep a buffer stock of medicines. Use N-95 masks and eyeglasses till pollutants dissipate. Wear full-sleeved clothes and avoid morning walks for a few days. Consult doctors if problems worsen," he said.

Dr Dipankar Saha, former chief of the Central Pollution Control Board's air lab, said Noida authorities should keep an eye on the air pollution level till the debris is cleared with the help of low-cost sensors.

"Modelling should be done to ascertain the zone of influence. The people living in and around the area should monitor air quality and step out only in unavoidable circumstances. Avoid exposure for a few days. Water sprinkling on regular intervals will help immensely," he said.

How can we protect ourselves?

The dust and debris might take some time to get settled, till then we can take precautions by following these steps:

  • One must eat fresh fruits regularly. As fruits are rich in antioxidants, they help increase the body's immunity and fight conditions like the common cold and allergies, etc.
  • You should regularly drink water to keep yourself hydrated. In a dehydrated state, the body becomes weak. Also, dry skin may rupture, allowing germs, viruses and toxins to enter our body through skin cracks.
  • If you get sinusitis, headache or head heaviness from exposure to the dust particles, you can take steam inhalation with eucalyptus oil or Vicks in boiling water twice a day.
  • Wear an N95 mask before stepping out and during peak hours of pollution and avoid opening windows during peak hours of pollution.
  • Smoking should be strictly avoided and a healthy balanced diet may be taken to counter the adverse effect of dust pollution.
  • If they feel suffocation or respiratory symptoms, get their lung functions checked regularly.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
2023 Yamaha FZ-15 launched, can run on petrol and ethanol
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.