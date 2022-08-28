Noida twin towers demolition health hazard: Who should stay indoors? Know when you should contact a doctor

As per the orders of the Supreme Court, the demolition of the Supertech twin towers will take place today. It is expected to create air pollution due to dust in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. In such a scenario the hospitals near sector 93A are fully prepared for any medical emergency.

"We at Jaypee Hospital sector 128 Noida are completely ready for tomorrow's demolition. We have dedicated eight emergency department beds and 12 ICU beds for tomorrow. Also, one ACLS ambulance equipped with all the necessary medications and equipment will be on standby for any mishap," said a statement issued by the Jaypee Hospitals which are nearest to the area where the demolition will take place.

A group of medical professionals, including emergency room doctors, critical care experts, orthopaedic surgeons, and neurosurgeons, will be on hand at the hospital to address the issue, it was further said.

Everyone should stay indoors and shut their windows from any kind of pollution during the demolition. You should contact a doctor nearby as soon as you face any kind of issue in breathing, chest pain, eye redness, major skin irritation due to dust particles. Contact the experts for any medical assistance. Hospitals are well prepared to face any emergencies due to the demolition of twin towers.

"The administration of the hospital along with all other support staff will be available from 9 am to 6 pm to take over the responsibility. Apart from that adequate quantity of blood products have been kept in stock in our blood bank so that it can be used if required," the statement read.

"The general ward is ready on the 12th floor of the hospital for an emergency, while ICU beds have been fully prepared on the seventh floor. There will be arrangements of a total of 50 beds in the hospitals that include emergency wards, ICU, NICU, cardiac wards and general wards," said Dr DK Gupta, Chairman of Felix Hospital.

"Our doctors will be available on call also and we have cancelled all leaves of our staff for tomorrow. We have issued a 24X7 emergency helpline number also for ambulance service," he said.

Dr. Gupta added that patients should see a doctor if they experience breathing difficulties, SPO2 reductions of less than 92 percent, chest pain, eye redness, skin problems, migraines, or fluctuating blood sugar levels.

Following the demolition of the twin towers, the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida is completely equipped to handle any medical emergencies.

"We haven't received any instructions from the government separately but we are fully prepared. I hope everything goes well, the high-risk patients, asthma patients, post-COVID patients, one shouldn't be very excited and it's better to be indoor," said Dr Rakesh Kumar Gupta, Director of GIMS.

The go-ahead for demolishing the twin towers with explosives was given by the Supreme Court. The exercise was earlier supposed to start on August 21 but the court accepted the Noida Authority's request and extended its date of demolition to August 28.

The twin towers are set to be razed over grave violations of building norms. The top court had said that it was a result of "nefarious complicity" between the Noida Authority and Supertech and ordered that the company shall carry out the demolition at its own expense under the supervision of the Noida Authority and an expert body like the Central Building Research Institute.

The order had come on a batch of petitions filed by homebuyers for and against the April 11, 2014 verdict of the Allahabad High Court which had ordered razing of the two buildings within four months and the refund of money to apartment buyers.