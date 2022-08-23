‘No link between monkeypox outbreak and HIV spread’: Top ICMR scientist issues clarification

Monkeypox cases surge across the globe (File photo)

The monkeypox outbreak across the globe has sparked concern in top medical bodies and experts since there is a lot to be known about the spread of the virus. Due to the taboos attached to monkeypox, many have been linking it to the spread of HIV in India.

Now, a top expert from the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology has issued a clarification on whether the increase in the number of monkeypox cases is linked with HIV spread or not. The answer to this is a simple no.

While speaking to news agency ANI, the ICMR scientist on Monday stated that the rising Monkeypox cases will not lead to human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Dr Pragya Yadav, a senior scientist at ICMR-NIV gave a clarification on the rising misconceptions around monkeypox.

Dr Yadav said, “Spike in Monkeypox cases will not lead to HIV. These Monkeypox cases would have been tested for HIV during the detailed diagnosis to rule out other sexually transmitted infections (STIs).”

The scientist further added, “While discussing the potential for asymptomatic monkeypox patients and the importance of serological monitoring.” “The Monkeypox cases could be asymptomatic. In order to conduct such studies, an ELISA assay is currently being developed,” she said.

Asked about the effectiveness of the smallpox vaccine against Monkeypox, she stated that the smallpox vaccination is 86 percent effective at preventing monkeypox. The ICMR expert also commented on the first monkeypox-related death in India, which occurred in Kerala.

She said, “The other aetiology for the encephalitis in the death case was not discovered and the patient was already confirmed to have the disease. Therefore, Monkeypox may have been the likely cause of death.”

While speaking about the main cause behind the spread of monkeypox, Dr Yadav talked about a recent study in the Lancet which said that the virus can be transmitted from humans to dogs.

In reference to the report, the scientist said, “Men who use the same house and sleep close together with their dogs are thought to be the cause of the transmission.”

(With ANI inputs)

