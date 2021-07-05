No antibodies against Delta variant in 16% after both doses: ICMR

Headlines

'Claim of China not taking one inch of our land not true': Rahul Gandhi hits out PM Modi

This advocate built a Rs 6,32,000 crore company with Rs 3000 loan, started business by manufacturing…

New Covid variant BA 2.86 causes concern, know how it is different from 'Eris' EG.5

Not just KKR, but Shah Rukh Khan owns these 3 cricket teams; part of Rs 9147 crore franchise

Not Amjad Khan, this actor was first choice to play Gabbar Singh in Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra's cult classic Sholay

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Claim of China not taking one inch of our land not true': Rahul Gandhi hits out PM Modi

This advocate built a Rs 6,32,000 crore company with Rs 3000 loan, started business by manufacturing…

New Covid variant BA 2.86 causes concern, know how it is different from 'Eris' EG.5

Raksha Bandhan gift ideas under Rs 1000

10 powerful messages by Jungkook for BTS’ ARMY

6 times Banita Sandhu slayed in her bold outfits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Actor Vishal reveals he got ‘possessed’ while shooting Mark Antony, says ‘it was horrifying'

Actor Vishal talks about his upcoming film Mark Antony, reveals 'it is connected with time travel'

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

Rajinikanth brutally trolled for touching UP CM Yogi Adityanath's feet in viral video, netizens say...

Viral video: Deepika Padukone scolds paps for clicking photos at fashion show's backstage, says 'yahan allowed nahi hai'

Watch: Katrina Kaif’s video grooving to Tiger 3 song leaked, netizens speculate it’s ‘Mashallah 2.0’

HomeHealth

Health

No antibodies against Delta variant in 16% after both doses: ICMR

Neutralising antibodies could not be detected in 16.1% of individuals who had received both doses of coronavirus vaccines.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 05, 2021, 07:37 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) new study, neutralising antibodies against the Delta variant (B1.617.2), was not observed in 16.1 per cent of people who had received both doses of COVID-19 vaccines. “…variant of concerns have been reported to show lower neutralisation to several approved vaccines. This has led to breakthrough infections after completion of vaccination regimen,” the paper stated.

Additionally, the researchers found that a prior infection along with vaccination produced much higher titres of neutralising antibodies.

According to a yet-to-be peer reviewed ICMR study, in 58.1% of serum samples from those given one shot of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine produced in India as Covishield, neutralising antibodies against the delta variant were not observed.

“Not observed is not equivalent to not present. The levels of neutralising antibodies could be significantly low that it did not get detected, but it may still be there and protect the person against infection and severe disease. Also, there would be some cell mediated protective immunity as well that can again protect against infection and severe disease. And, we have seen that even delta is not fatal after two doses of the vaccine,” said Dr T Jacob John, former head of the department of microbiology at Christian Medical College-Vellore.

“Assuming that the serum used for the study was from healthy individuals, the proportion of individuals with unobserved levels of neutralising antibodies will be higher among those who are old, comorbid, have chronic diseases as their immune response is lower. What this means is that men (women produce higher levels of antibodies) over the age of 65 years, those with diabetes, hypertension, chronic heart, lung, kidney diseases, or who are undergoing treatment for cancer should be given a third dose,” he said.

He added, “On the other hand, one dose is more than enough for an immune response in those who have had the infection.”

The study ‘Neutralisation of Delta Variant with Sera of Covishield vaccines and COVID-19 Recovered Vaccinated Individuals’ is conducted by scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), National Institute of Virology, Pune, and Department of Neurosurgery, Command Hospital (Southern Command), Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

After Elvish Yadav's win at Bigg Boss OTT 2, Rakhi Sawant says 'jo winner banta hai uska career...'

Who is Mishal, Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik's wife given key role in Pakistan government?

Meet engineer who cracked UPSC IFS exam with AIR 90 after 5 failed attempts, shares tips to clear exam

Meet DU alumnus who joined Rs 70,966 crore company in 2005, now leads it as CMD

TV actor Pawan passes away at 25 due to cardiac arrest

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE