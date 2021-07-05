No antibodies against Delta variant in 16% after both doses: ICMR

Neutralising antibodies could not be detected in 16.1% of individuals who had received both doses of coronavirus vaccines.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) new study, neutralising antibodies against the Delta variant (B1.617.2), was not observed in 16.1 per cent of people who had received both doses of COVID-19 vaccines. “…variant of concerns have been reported to show lower neutralisation to several approved vaccines. This has led to breakthrough infections after completion of vaccination regimen,” the paper stated.

Additionally, the researchers found that a prior infection along with vaccination produced much higher titres of neutralising antibodies.

According to a yet-to-be peer reviewed ICMR study, in 58.1% of serum samples from those given one shot of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine produced in India as Covishield, neutralising antibodies against the delta variant were not observed.

“Not observed is not equivalent to not present. The levels of neutralising antibodies could be significantly low that it did not get detected, but it may still be there and protect the person against infection and severe disease. Also, there would be some cell mediated protective immunity as well that can again protect against infection and severe disease. And, we have seen that even delta is not fatal after two doses of the vaccine,” said Dr T Jacob John, former head of the department of microbiology at Christian Medical College-Vellore.

“Assuming that the serum used for the study was from healthy individuals, the proportion of individuals with unobserved levels of neutralising antibodies will be higher among those who are old, comorbid, have chronic diseases as their immune response is lower. What this means is that men (women produce higher levels of antibodies) over the age of 65 years, those with diabetes, hypertension, chronic heart, lung, kidney diseases, or who are undergoing treatment for cancer should be given a third dose,” he said.

He added, “On the other hand, one dose is more than enough for an immune response in those who have had the infection.”

The study ‘Neutralisation of Delta Variant with Sera of Covishield vaccines and COVID-19 Recovered Vaccinated Individuals’ is conducted by scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), National Institute of Virology, Pune, and Department of Neurosurgery, Command Hospital (Southern Command), Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.