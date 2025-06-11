Vinod Channa recommends a diet that includes protein, complex carbohydrates, fibre, essential fats and a variety of fruits and vegetables.

Celebrity trainer Vinod Channa, who helped Nita Ambani and Anant Ambani lose weight, shares three eating habits to delay ageing. Vinod Channa keeps sharing his valuable insights related to fitness and weight loss on Instagram.

Channa explained that incorporating a few habits into one's lifestyle, following a balanced diet rich in essential nutrients, reducing the intake of processed foods and adopting conscious eating habits are key factors in maintaining youthfulness and long-term health.

1. Adopt a nutrient-rich diet to stay healthy

Vinod Channa recommends a diet that includes protein, complex carbohydrates, fibre, essential fats and a variety of fruits and vegetables.

Protein source: Take lean chicken, fish, legumes, ricotta, low-fat dairy and soy-based products to keep skin cells healthy.

Take lean chicken, fish, legumes, ricotta, low-fat dairy and soy-based products to keep skin cells healthy. Complex carbohydrates: Have oats, brown rice, barley and quinoa to provide sustained energy and prevent fatigue.

Have oats, brown rice, barley and quinoa to provide sustained energy and prevent fatigue. Fibre, vitamins and minerals : Include vegetables in your diet, including leafy greens, red or orange vegetables and legumes.

: Include vegetables in your diet, including leafy greens, red or orange vegetables and legumes. Fats: Have polyunsaturated fatty acids from fish, olive oil, canola oil, nuts and seeds to maintain skin elasticity.

Have polyunsaturated fatty acids from fish, olive oil, canola oil, nuts and seeds to maintain skin elasticity. Fruits: Have fruits like berries, apples, papaya, citrus fruits and seasonal produce to supply antioxidants and enhance natural shine.

2. Cut down on junk and calorie-free foods

Channa recommends reducing the intake of highly processed and sugary food products to once every 10-15 days. These products contribute to inflammation, oxidative stress and skin damage, he says. He believes that junk and calorie-free foods are the culprits responsible for premature ageing. Keep away from these things-

Refined flour and oil: These can accelerate the ageing process.

These can accelerate the ageing process. Sweet drinks and snacks : These damage collagen and elastin.

: These damage collagen and elastin. Excessive alcohol: It dehydrates the skin and increases wrinkles.

It dehydrates the skin and increases wrinkles. Fried and packaged products: They contain trans fats and excess sodium.

3. Stay conscious

Celebrity trainer Vinod Channa describes conscious eating as an important habit for maintaining youth and improving your overall body health. He explains, 'Being conscious of your eating habits prevents overeating, improves digestion and helps regulate metabolism.' He said that eating slowly and paying attention to the taste of food can help you avoid overeating.

Vinod Channa emphasises that small but consistent changes in daily eating habits can help maintain long-term health and your youth. A balanced diet, reducing junk food intake and eating mindfully are among his recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is based on information obtained from Vinod Channa's official blog. Readers are advised to consult experts before making any significant dietary changes.

