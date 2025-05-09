Nipah virus spreads from fruit bats to humans. It can also spread between people who are in close contact.

A 42-year-old woman in Valanchery, Malappuram district, Kerala, has tested positive for the Nipah virus. This is the third Nipah case in the area since 2018. The woman is now in critical condition and being treated in a special care unit.

The woman first had a fever on April 25. Her condition got worse, and she was admitted to a hospital on May 1. Later, she showed serious symptoms like cough, trouble breathing and swelling in the brain. Her test results from a top lab confirmed the Nipah infection.

Authorities have created a containment zone around her home. Areas in Valanchery and nearby villages like Marakkara and Athavanad are being watched closely. Her close family members tested negative but will stay under observation for 21 days.

What Is Nipah Virus?

Nipah virus spreads from fruit bats to humans. It can also spread between people who are in close contact. The virus can be very dangerous and often leads to death if not treated quickly.

Common signs and symptoms

Fever

Headache

Muscle pain

Vomiting

Sore throat

Cough

Breathing problems

Feeling sleepy or confused

Seizures

Brain swelling

In severe cases, people can fall into a coma within one or two days.

How is it treated?

There is no specific cure or vaccine for Nipah virus yet. Doctors give care to help with the symptoms and prevent further problems. Early treatment is very important.

How to stay safe

Avoid contact with bats and sick animals

Do not eat fruits that animals may have bitten

Wash your hands often

Wear masks in affected areas

Avoid drinking raw date palm sap

