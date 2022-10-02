Search icon
New medication found that can turn COVID-19 against itself

SARS-C0V-2 causes the COVID-19 virus is also evolving and mutating, leading to the formation of new variants.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 02:02 PM IST

Representational Image
In a recent development, researchers created a new medication that can turn the COVID-19 that causes SARS-CoV-2 against itself and stop the deadly virus from infecting people. Researchers claim that a novel medication known as NMT5 is likely to be very effective against both the COVID-19 variants that are already present in the environment and the variants that are anticipated to emerge in the near future. 
 
The research, which was published in the journal Nature Chemical Biology, demonstrated that the new medication coats SARS-CoV-2 with chemicals that can momentarily change the human ACE2 receptor, which the virus typically binds to in order to infect cells.
 
Like all viruses, COVID-19 is also evolving and mutating as a result of SARS-C0V-2, creating new variants. Currently, Omicron and Delta are the two variants causing havoc around the world.
 
India has recorded a total of 3,805 new cases of coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours. The total population of the nation is currently 4,45,91112.
