New medication found that can turn COVID-19 against itself

Representational Image

In a recent development, researchers created a new medication that can turn the COVID-19 that causes SARS-CoV-2 against itself and stop the deadly virus from infecting people. Researchers claim that a novel medication known as NMT5 is likely to be very effective against both the COVID-19 variants that are already present in the environment and the variants that are anticipated to emerge in the near future.

The research, which was published in the journal Nature Chemical Biology, demonstrated that the new medication coats SARS-CoV-2 with chemicals that can momentarily change the human ACE2 receptor, which the virus typically binds to in order to infect cells.

Like all viruses, COVID-19 is also evolving and mutating as a result of SARS-C0V-2, creating new variants. Currently, Omicron and Delta are the two variants causing havoc around the world.