New lung cancer pill 'AstraZeneca' cuts down risk of death by half

Headlines

Kapil Sharma saves fan from fraudsters claiming to sell tickets for The Kapil Sharma Show at Rs 4,500: 'We never charge'

CBI seizes Rs 2.61 crore from premises of Railways official in UP

Anurag Kashyap says he doesn't work with stars because of their 'fanatic' fans: 'They are your enemies...' | Exclusive

Meet man who leads Rs 87,685 crore company, son of 4th richest woman in India

Monu Manesar to be questioned in connection with murder of two Muslim men from Rajasthan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kapil Sharma saves fan from fraudsters claiming to sell tickets for The Kapil Sharma Show at Rs 4,500: 'We never charge'

CBI seizes Rs 2.61 crore from premises of Railways official in UP

Anurag Kashyap says he doesn't work with stars because of their 'fanatic' fans: 'They are your enemies...' | Exclusive

7 animal’s milk that humans drink (other than cows, buffaloes and goats)

Superfood to eat for weight loss

Shane Warne Birth Anniversary: Remembering legend’s biggest achievements in cricket

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Nipah Virus In Kerala: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Confirms Two Deaths From Nipah Virus

Ind vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Fans In Colombo Celebrate India’s Win Against Sri Lanka

iPhone 15 Pro: Apple Unveils Best Ever iPhone With A17 Pro Processor, Titanium Design And More

Kapil Sharma saves fan from fraudsters claiming to sell tickets for The Kapil Sharma Show at Rs 4,500: 'We never charge'

Anurag Kashyap says he doesn't work with stars because of their 'fanatic' fans: 'They are your enemies...' | Exclusive

Zakir Khan reacts after fan calls him 'Shah Rukh Khan of stand-up comedy and storytelling': 'Utna bada aadmi...'

HomeHealth

Health

New lung cancer pill 'AstraZeneca' cuts down risk of death by half

The study found that osimertinib reduced the risk of death by 51 per cent compared to placebo in both the primary analysis population, the researchers said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 05:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A once-daily pill halved people's risk of dying from a common lung cancer when they took the drug after tumour-removal surgery, trial results from a global study show. The research, published recently in The New England Journal of Medicine, found that taking the drug osimertinib after surgery dramatically reduced the risk of patients dying by 51 per cent.

The researchers randomly assigned eligible patients in a 1:1 ratio to receive osimertinib (80 mg once daily) or placebo until disease recurrence was observed.

Of 682 patients who underwent randomisation, 339 received osimertinib also known as Tagrisso and made by AstraZeneca, and 343 received placebo. In the primary analysis population, an estimated 85 per cent of patients treated with osimertinib were alive at five years compared to 73 per cent on placebo, the researchers said.

In the overall trial population, an estimated 88 per cent of patients treated with osimertinib were alive at five years compared to 78 per cent on placebo, they said.

The study found that osimertinib reduced the risk of death by 51 per cent compared to placebo in both the primary analysis population, the researchers said.

"These highly anticipated overall survival results, with 88 per cent of patients alive at five years, are a momentous achievement in the treatment of early-stage EGFR-mutated lung cancer," said principal investigator in the trial, Roy S. Herbst, Deputy Director and Chief of Medical Oncology at Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital, US.

"These data underscore that adjuvant treatment with osimertinib provides patients with the best chance of long-term survival," Herbst said.

Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D, AstraZeneca, said osimertinib cut the risk of death by more than half in the adjuvant setting, further establishing this transformative medicine as the backbone treatment for epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-mutated lung cancer.

"These results emphasise the importance of diagnosing patients with lung cancer early, testing for EGFR mutations and treating all those with an EGFR mutation with Tagrisso ( osimertinib),” Galbraith said.

The trial results were presented on Monday during the Plenary Session at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, US.

 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Google launches new Rs 165 crore fund to back responsible AI, check details

    Apple iPhone 13 mini available at just Rs 23899 in Flipkart sale after Rs 38100 off, may be discontinued

    TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu moves pleas for bail, quashing of case in High Court

    Viral! Priyanka Chopra's reply after fan asks her 'which perfume do you wear' at Nick Jonas' concert wins the internet

    Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling-starrer blockbuster Barbie is streaming on Prime Video, but there's a twist

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

    Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

    Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

    Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

    Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE