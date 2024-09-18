Twitter
New COVID-19 Variant XEC Spreads to 27 Countries: What are the symptoms?

XEC is a hybrid of two earlier Omicron subvariants, KS.1.1 and KP.3.3, which have been circulating in Europe.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 02:46 PM IST

New COVID-19 Variant XEC Spreads to 27 Countries: What are the symptoms?
A new variant of COVID-19, dubbed XEC, is spreading rapidly across several countries, raising concerns among health experts. First identified in Germany in June, the variant has now been detected in 500 samples across 27 countries, including the UK, US, Denmark, Poland, Norway, Portugal, and China. Scientists have cautioned that the XEC variant may become the dominant strain this winter.

What is XEC?

XEC is a hybrid of two earlier Omicron subvariants, KS.1.1 and KP.3.3, which have been circulating in Europe. Although it is still part of the Omicron lineage, XEC has new mutations that might enhance its ability to spread, particularly in the autumn and winter months. Experts believe that these changes could give it a slight transmission advantage over other variants, potentially allowing it to become more widespread.

So far, XEC has shown significant growth in countries like Denmark, Germany, the UK, and the Netherlands. According to reports, 500 samples from 27 countries have tested positive for the variant, prompting researchers to closely monitor its development. However, scientists remain hopeful that current vaccines will continue to provide protection against severe illness and hospitalizations, even if XEC becomes the dominant strain.

Symptoms of XEC

The symptoms of XEC are similar to those of other COVID-19 variants, including fever, sore throat, cough, loss of smell, body aches, and a reduced appetite. Despite its higher transmissibility, it remains a sub-lineage of Omicron, meaning that staying up-to-date with vaccinations and booster shots should help prevent severe cases.

Professor Francois Balloux, Director of the Genetics Institute at University College London, emphasized that while XEC has a "slight transmission advantage," vaccines should still provide good protection. Dr. Eric Topol, another leading expert, noted that XEC is "months off" from reaching high levels but warned that it appears to be gaining momentum.

In addition to vaccination efforts, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has urged people to practice good hygiene and ensure cleaner air in indoor spaces. These measures, along with monitoring the variant closely, will help in managing the spread of XEC.

 

