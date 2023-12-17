Headlines

New COVID-19 subvariant JN.1 case detected in Kerala: What are the symptoms?

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 06:10 AM IST

The detection of the COVID subvariant JN.1 in Kerala has stirred concern and raised questions about its potential impact. This particular subvariant, first identified in the United States in September, was confirmed in Kerala on December 8 in an elderly 79-year-old woman. She had previously experienced mild symptoms resembling influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and had recovered from COVID-19.

The JN.1 variant, a descendant of BA.2.86, is now under scrutiny after its emergence in Kerala. Notably, the first case in India was reported in a person from Tamil Nadu who had traveled to Singapore. Despite this, there hasn't been a surge in cases within Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirapalli district.

According to reports, there have been no further instances of the JN.1 variant detected elsewhere in India, and updated vaccines are believed to remain effective against this sub-strain.

The India SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) conducted surveillance in Kerala, emphasizing its multi-agency efforts to monitor and track new, potentially hazardous COVID-19 variants.

INSACOG Chief NK Arora mentioned that while cases of the JN.1 subvariant have been identified, India has thus far managed to avoid severe hospitalizations. He highlighted that vigilance remains a priority, ensuring that no severe disease outbreaks have been reported.

Regarding symptoms, it has been noted that over 90% of current COVID-19 cases in the country are categorized as mild, requiring home isolation rather than hospitalization.

In China, where the initial COVID-19 outbreak occurred, seven cases of the COVID subvariant JN.1 have been identified. Although authorities have labeled its prevalence as 'very low,' they have not discounted the potential for it to become the dominant strain, citing factors such as imported cases.

India has recently reported a spike in COVID-19 cases, with 312 new infections reported in a single day, marking the highest count since May 31. Kerala, specifically, witnessed a surge from 479 cases last month to 825 cases reported by December 8. The state registered one death in November and two in December due to the virus.

