New COVID-19’s XEC 'contagious' variant spreads across 27 countries, here's what you need to know

First detected in Germany in June, the XEC variant has since been identified in samples from the United States, United Kingdom, Denmark, and other European countries

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the scientific community observed that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was undergoing mutations, leading to the emergence of new variants. The latest of these is the XEC variant, which scientists believe may have the potential to become the dominant strain of COVID-19.

First detected in Germany in June, the XEC variant has since been identified in samples from the United States, United Kingdom, Denmark, and other European countries. Currently, XEC accounts for 16-17% of COVID-19 cases in Denmark and Germany, and around 11-13% in the UK and the Netherlands.

This variant is a sublineage of the omicron strain and is a hybrid of the KS.1.1 and KP.3.3 sub-variants. Experts suggest that XEC has a unique set of mutations that may make it more contagious than the other variants that emerged after the second wave, which was dominated by the delta variant.

However, reports indicate that the COVID-19 vaccines available today should still be effective in protecting against XEC. Francois Balloux, Director of the Genetics Institute at University College London, told the BBC that while XEC has a "slight transmission advantage" over other recent variants, vaccines are expected to continue providing strong protection.

Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in California, told the Los Angeles Times, "XEC is just getting started... It will take several weeks, or even a couple of months, before it begins to cause a significant wave." The symptoms of an XEC infection are similar to those caused by previous COVID-19 variants, including fever, sore throat, cough, loss of smell, loss of appetite, and body aches.

Researchers are urging closer monitoring of XEC to gain a better understanding of its symptoms and potential impact.