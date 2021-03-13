24,882 New COVID-19 cases recorded in last 24 hours - highest since December 2020

India is witnessing a fresh wave of COVID-19 in the country, with the worst figures coming from Maharashtra. With 24,882 new cases detected in the country in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 cases tally rose to 1.13 crore.

This is the country's highest tally of the single-day rise of new COVID-19 cases so far this year. The number of infections reported on Saturday is the highest daily rise since December 20, when 26,624 new infections were recorded.

The tally of the total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 1,13,33,728 with 2,02,022 active cases and 1,09,73,260 recoveries. The death toll mounted to 1,58,446 including 140 in the last 24 hours.

Also read COVID-19: Complete lockdown imposed in this district of Maharashtra on weekends

The country's active caseload has reached 2,02,022, which constitutes 1.74% of the total infections. The recovery rate dropped to 96.82%.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu account for 85.6% of the new cases, the government said on Friday.

Also read COVID-19: All anganwadi centres shut in Punjab amid spike in cases

In India, more than 2.80 crores (2,80,05,817 ) vaccine doses have been administered to the beneficiaries so far. These include 72 lakh (72,84,406 healthcare workers who have been administered the first dose and 41 lakh (41,76,446) who have been given the 2nd dose.

Seventy-two lakh (72,15,815) frontline workers have received the first jab and nine lakh (9,28,751) have taken the 2nd dose, the government said.

Also read You may now be deboarded for not wearing mask properly in flight, DGCA issues new guidelines

India COVID-19 data so far

On Saturday, 26,624 new infections and 140 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

On Friday, 22,885 new COVID-19 cases and 117 fatalities were reported.

On Thursday, 22,854 new COVID-19 cases and 126 deaths were detected.

On Wednesday, 17,921 COVID-19 cases and 133 deaths were recorded.

Maharashtra COVID-19 data

Maharashtra recorded 15,817 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The total number of active cases stands at 1,10,485 while the death toll stands at 52,723.

In the last four days, the number of fatalities has spiked, which earlier was hovering under 100.

2,82,18,457 doses of the vaccine have been administered so far.

20,53,537 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

ICMR informed that 22,58,39,273 samples have been tested for the coronavirus so far.

As per ICMR, 8,40,635 samples were tested for the coronavirus on Friday.