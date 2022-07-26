Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

New coronavirus symptoms? Study links erectile dysfunction, hair loss to long Covid

As per results, those diagnosed with Covid were more likely to report 62 symptoms. Out of these, only 20 are listed in WHO's clinical case definition.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 07:33 PM IST

New coronavirus symptoms? Study links erectile dysfunction, hair loss to long Covid
File Photo

As researchers are diving deeper into knowing details about Covid infection, lots of unexpected and shocking things are coming to the fore. A study recently published in the journal Nature Medicine has identified 62 symptoms associated with long term Covid. It also unveils several factors that are connected to a heightened risk of developing long Covid.

Some of the commonly reported symptoms of long Covid, include fatigue, shortness of breath and cough. The study shares results of analysis conducted among people who were hospitalised due to Covid.

The study has been released after thorough analysis of electronic primary care records of over 4,50,000 people in England who were Covid positive and over 1.9 million people who didn’t have any prior history of Covid.

READ | Monsoon Haircare: Best ways to have healthy hair during rainy season

As per the results, those diagnosed with Covid were more likely to report 62 symptoms. Out of these, only 20 are listed in the World Health Organisation’s clinical case definition.

While some of the symptoms, including loss of sense of smell and shortness of breath and fatigue were expected. Others were quite surprising. These include hair loss, reduced libido, chest pain, fever, bowel incontinence, limb swelling and erectile dysfunction.

The study further asserts that young females belonging to certain ethnic minority groups, lower socioeconomic status, smoking status, body mass index and several other health issues were connected to a higher risk of reporting persistent symptoms over 12 weeks after getting Covid.

READ | Control high cholesterol levels by adding these 5 food items in your daily diet

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS LAWCET answer key 2022 RELEASED at lawcet.tsche.ac.in: Check important details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.