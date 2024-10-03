Navratri 2024: 5 fasting rules for diabetics to ensure stable blood sugar levels

Here are five essential fasting rules to help maintain stable blood sugar levels during Navratri 2024.

Navratri, a vibrant nine-night festival, is a time of devotion, celebration, and, for many, fasting. While fasting is a significant spiritual practice, it can pose challenges for individuals with diabetes. Managing blood sugar levels during this period is crucial for overall health. With proper planning and mindful choices, diabetics can enjoy the festivities without compromising their well-being. Here are five essential fasting rules to help maintain stable blood sugar levels during Navratri 2024.

Choose Complex Carbohydrates

Opt for whole grains like quinoa or barley instead of refined flours. Complex carbohydrates release glucose slowly, preventing rapid spikes in blood sugar. Incorporate these into your meals, ensuring they are balanced with proteins and healthy fats.

Stay Hydrated

Dehydration can affect blood sugar levels, so drink plenty of water throughout the day. Herbal teas or infused water can add variety and aid digestion. Staying hydrated helps in maintaining overall health and reduces hunger pangs during fasting hours.

Monitor Portion Sizes

Be mindful of portion sizes, especially when consuming traditional fasting foods. Overeating can lead to high blood sugar levels. Use smaller plates, and serve moderate portions to help control intake while still enjoying your favourite dishes.

Incorporate Protein-Rich Foods

Include protein sources such as paneer, lentils, or chickpeas in your meals. Protein helps keep you full for longer and stabilizes blood sugar levels. Snack on nuts or seeds between meals to maintain energy levels without raising blood sugar.

Regularly Check Blood Sugar Levels

Frequent monitoring of blood sugar is essential during fasting. Use a glucometer to track levels, especially if trying new foods. This helps in understanding how different foods affect your body, allowing for better dietary choices.