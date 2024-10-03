Navratri 2024: 5 fasting rules for diabetics to ensure stable blood sugar levels

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mohammad Kaif urges RCB to sign World Cup winning captain to end IPL title drought

Iran-Israel Dynamics: What Keeps Middle East Pot of Conflicts Boiling

Aamir Khan asks Amitabh Bachchan to name actor whose pairing with Jaya made him jealous: 'Jab Jaya ji jaati thi...'

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance loses Rs 77606 crore in just one day, market cap drops to...

Nagarjuna files defamation case against Congress minister T Surekha for her remarks on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mohammad Kaif urges RCB to sign World Cup winning captain to end IPL title drought

Mohammad Kaif urges RCB to sign World Cup winning captain to end IPL title drought

Iran-Israel Dynamics: What Keeps Middle East Pot of Conflicts Boiling

Iran-Israel Dynamics: What Keeps Middle East Pot of Conflicts Boiling

Aamir Khan asks Amitabh Bachchan to name actor whose pairing with Jaya made him jealous: 'Jab Jaya ji jaati thi...'

Aamir Khan asks Amitabh Bachchan to name actor whose pairing with Jaya made him jealous: 'Jab Jaya ji jaati thi...'

Ananya Panday films ranked from best to worst

Ananya Panday films ranked from best to worst

10 best crime thriller web series on OTT

10 best crime thriller web series on OTT

This is the only chutney that removes uric acid from body, increases power of kidney

This is the only chutney that removes uric acid from body, increases power of kidney

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

मां ने छीना मोबाइल तो फोड़ दिया सिर, बच्चे के गुस्से का वीडियो देख चौंक गए लोग, जानें वीडियो का सच?

मां ने छीना मोबाइल तो फोड़ दिया सिर, बच्चे के गुस्से का वीडियो देख चौंक गए लोग, जानें वीडियो का सच?

Javeria Abbasi: इस पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने हिंदू बिजनेसमैन से की शादी? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

Javeria Abbasi: इस पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने हिंदू बिजनेसमैन से की शादी? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Aamir Khan asks Amitabh Bachchan to name actor whose pairing with Jaya made him jealous: 'Jab Jaya ji jaati thi...'

Aamir Khan asks Amitabh Bachchan to name actor whose pairing with Jaya made him jealous: 'Jab Jaya ji jaati thi...'

Nagarjuna files defamation case against Congress minister T Surekha for her remarks on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce

Nagarjuna files defamation case against Congress minister T Surekha for her remarks on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce

Suriya, Jyotika celebrate daughter Diya's documentary on female gaffers in film industry: 'Incredibly proud of you'

Suriya, Jyotika celebrate daughter Diya's documentary on female gaffers in film industry: 'Incredibly proud of you'

HomeHealth

Health

Navratri 2024: 5 fasting rules for diabetics to ensure stable blood sugar levels

Here are five essential fasting rules to help maintain stable blood sugar levels during Navratri 2024.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 07:37 PM IST

Navratri 2024: 5 fasting rules for diabetics to ensure stable blood sugar levels
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Navratri, a vibrant nine-night festival, is a time of devotion, celebration, and, for many, fasting. While fasting is a significant spiritual practice, it can pose challenges for individuals with diabetes. Managing blood sugar levels during this period is crucial for overall health. With proper planning and mindful choices, diabetics can enjoy the festivities without compromising their well-being. Here are five essential fasting rules to help maintain stable blood sugar levels during Navratri 2024.

Choose Complex Carbohydrates

Opt for whole grains like quinoa or barley instead of refined flours. Complex carbohydrates release glucose slowly, preventing rapid spikes in blood sugar. Incorporate these into your meals, ensuring they are balanced with proteins and healthy fats.

Stay Hydrated

Dehydration can affect blood sugar levels, so drink plenty of water throughout the day. Herbal teas or infused water can add variety and aid digestion. Staying hydrated helps in maintaining overall health and reduces hunger pangs during fasting hours.

Monitor Portion Sizes

Be mindful of portion sizes, especially when consuming traditional fasting foods. Overeating can lead to high blood sugar levels. Use smaller plates, and serve moderate portions to help control intake while still enjoying your favourite dishes.

Incorporate Protein-Rich Foods

Include protein sources such as paneer, lentils, or chickpeas in your meals. Protein helps keep you full for longer and stabilizes blood sugar levels. Snack on nuts or seeds between meals to maintain energy levels without raising blood sugar.

Regularly Check Blood Sugar Levels

Frequent monitoring of blood sugar is essential during fasting. Use a glucometer to track levels, especially if trying new foods. This helps in understanding how different foods affect your body, allowing for better dietary choices.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Nuh, hold Vijay Sankalp rally today

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Nuh, hold Vijay Sankalp rally today

At 17, this man started his first business venture, now runs Rs 27000 crore company, he is…

At 17, this man started his first business venture, now runs Rs 27000 crore company, he is…

This man from Ratan Tata's family, who donated Rs 125000 for Mahatma Gandhi's fight against oppression

This man from Ratan Tata's family, who donated Rs 125000 for Mahatma Gandhi's fight against oppression

Tirupati laddoo row: SIT inspects flour mill where ghee is stored, tested; Jagan Mohan Reddy accuses CM Naidu of..

Tirupati laddoo row: SIT inspects flour mill where ghee is stored, tested; Jagan Mohan Reddy accuses CM Naidu of..

Ex-star cricketer smashes 34 runs in an over, breaks commentators glass box, watch viral video

Ex-star cricketer smashes 34 runs in an over, breaks commentators glass box, watch viral video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

Navratri 2024: 9 divine colours for Durga Puja and their significance

Navratri 2024: 9 divine colours for Durga Puja and their significance

Navratri 2024: Nutritious recipes you can try during your fast

Navratri 2024: Nutritious recipes you can try during your fast

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement