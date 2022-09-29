Search icon
Navratri 2022: Why is consuming Sendha Namak allowed during fasting? Here are some health benefits of rock salt

Among many others, conventional table salt, also falls under the category of food that is prohibited while fasting.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 11:34 PM IST

Navratri is being celebrated across the country currently with fervour. The nine-day festival to honour Goddess Durga began on September 2, 2022, and will end on October 4, 2022. Many devotees, during the festival, fast and adhere to Sattvik diet. Devotees, during these nine days, refrain from consuming certain food items as a show of devotion to the goddess. 

Among many others, conventional table salt, also falls under the category of food that is prohibited while fasting. Instead of that, rock salt, also known as sendha namak, is used while making the food. Sendha namak, also known as Himalayan crystal salt is found in the Himalayan mountains of the Indian subcontinent. It is considered to be pure and organic, free of toxins and chemicals.

Especially during Navratri and Ekadashi, sendha namak is consumed during Hindu vrats and fasts. Today, we will tell you why sendha namak is a great alternative for table salt and why its consumption is beneficial for the body. 

Improves digestion 

Sendha namak helps to speed up the absorption of nutrients in the body which makes it easier to digest the food. 

Helps in blood pressure regulation 

Sendha namak has low sodium and higher potassium levels that help to control blood pressure. 

Provides a cooling effect

Navratri is a time for a change in weather. Consuming sendha namak helps in cooling the body internally and aids in water retention. 

Improves metabolism 

Chemical reactions after consumption of sendha namak can help in improving metabolism and improve its performance. In hindsight, it also contributes to losing weight. 

Boosts immunity 

Sendha namak contains iodine, zinc, magnesium, potassium, and other minerals which help boost immunity in the human body.

