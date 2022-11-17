National Epilepsy Day 2022: What is epilepsy? Know signs, symptoms, triggers of THIS neurological condition

File photo

National Epilepsy Day is observed to raise awareness about the central nervous system disorder by India on November 17. People affected by Epilepsy have abnormal brain activity that leads to seizures, lack of consciousness and unusual behaviour.

As per the Epilepsy Foundation, the theme of National Epilepsy Awareness Month (NEAM) 2022 is “There is no NEAM without ME”.

Epilepsy is a neurological condition characterized by two or more unprovoked seizures occurring at an interval greater than 24 hours apart. There are many different types of seizures. They are classified by the area in the brain where the epileptic activity originates.

Seizures can affect any process of your brain coordinates because epilepsy is caused by abnormal activity in the brain.

Signs and symptoms may include:

- Temporary confusion

- A staring spell

- Arms and legs have uncontrollable jerking movements

- Loss of consciousness or awareness

- Fear, anxiety or déjà vu

- Unusual sensations or feelings

- Chewing movements, lip-smacking

- Automatic hand or leg movements

Seizure episode can last from a few seconds to a few minutes. Patients may feel confused or disoriented for a while after a seizure which is called postictal (after seizure) confusion and it may be hard for them to tell when the seizure has ended.

Causes of Seizures

In 70 – 80 % of cases, the cause of a seizure is idiopathic. For remaining, it can be a cerebral tumour, neurodegenerative disorders, neurocutaneous syndromes, secondary to cerebral damage: e.g. congenital infections, HIE, intraventricular haemorrhage, cerebral dysgenesis/malformation: e.g. hydrocephalus.

In some cases, causes can be non-epileptic, for e.g. febrile convulsions, metabolic hypoglycaemia, hypocalcemia, hypomagnesemia, hypernatremia, hyponatremia, head trauma, meningitis, encephalitis, poisons / toxins.

Triggers of epilepsy

- Lack of sleep

- Stress

- Missing a dose of epilepsy medicine

- Alcohol

- Missing meals

- Flashing or flickering lights – this is called photosensitive epilepsy

- Seizure mimickers

- Syncope attacks

- Cardiac arrhythmias

- Migraine

- Hypoglycemia

- Narcolepsy

- Panic attacks

- Pseudoseizures – psychosomatic and personality disorders

Tips for patients

-Take regular medications as advised by the doctor, even in absence of seizures.

- Do not stop your medications without your doctor’s advice.

- While taking any other medications, consult your doctor to avoid possible side effects or any complications

- Alcohol provokes seizures, so do not drink alcohol.