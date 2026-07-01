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National Doctor’s Day 2026: Doctors debunk 5 popular health myths; here's what you should know

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National Doctor’s Day 2026: Doctors debunk 5 popular health myths; here's what you should know

On National Doctor’s Day 2026, doctors debunk seven common health myths, warning that misinformation about antibiotics, vaccines, self-medication, mental health and natural remedies can delay treatment and harm overall health.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 01, 2026, 03:34 PM IST

National Doctor’s Day 2026: Doctors debunk 5 popular health myths; here's what you should know
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According to TheHealthSite.com, National Doctors’ Day 2026 is a reminder that trusted medical advice can save lives. As misinformation continues to spread online, doctors are urging people to stop believing common health myths that can delay treatment, encourage self-medication and increase the risk of serious complications.

Doctors warn that misinformation is becoming a major health challenge

Experts claim that many consumers are making medical decisions based on unreliable advice rather than speaking with certified doctors since social media has grown to be a significant source of health information. Yashoda Medicity's Principal Director and Head of Internal Medicine, Dr Vijay Arora, claims that combating false information is now as crucial as curing diseases.

Here are 5 health myths you should know

Myth 1: Antibiotics cure viral infections

Antibiotics are ineffective against viruses such as the flu or the common cold. Antimicrobial resistance may result from their overuse, as they exclusively cure bacterial infections.

Myth 2: Feeling healthy means you don't need check-ups

Heart disease and several types of cancer are among the many dangerous illnesses that may not exhibit early symptoms. Frequent health checks aid in the early detection of diseases.

Myth 3: Self-medication is safe

Without a doctor's supervision, using vitamins, antibiotics, or painkillers might result in incorrect dosages, dangerous drug interactions, and other health hazards.

Myth 4: Mental health problems are a sign of weakness

Medical illnesses like depression, anxiety, and long-term stress need to be treated appropriately. Getting professional assistance is a crucial first step in the healing process.

 

Myth 5: Natural remedies and social media advice are always safe

Social media health advice isn't always reliable, and natural goods can interfere with medications. Before acting upon medical advice, always confirm it with licensed healthcare providers.

Also read: What India must do to qualify for Women's T20 World Cup 2026 semis after South Africa beat Bangladesh

Healthcare providers are urging people to become informed patients on National Doctors' Day in 2026 by asking questions, checking health claims, and getting prompt medical advice. One of the best ways to safeguard long-term health, they believe, is to trust research and evidence-based medicine.

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