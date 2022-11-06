Search icon
National Cancer Awareness Day 2022: Symptoms, causes, treatment and other details

National Cancer Awareness Day 2020 is celebrated every year on 7 November to raise awareness about this type of cancer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 04:55 PM IST

Photo: Pixabay

National Cancer Awareness Day 2020 is celebrated every year on 7 November to raise awareness about this type of cancer. Former Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan first announced National Cancer Awareness Day in September 2014. He started a state-level movement on cancer control and encouraged people to report to municipal clinics for a free screening. A booklet talking about the early signs of cancer and how to avoid it was also distributed.

Important facts related to this-

  • Every 8 minutes a woman dies of cervical cancer.
  • Chewing tobacco is directly related to cancer, which caused the highest number of deaths in 2018.
  • While men are dying of oral cavity and lung cancer, women may die from breast cancer and oral cavity cancer.

Cancer symptoms-

Although screening has to be done to detect cancer, know what are its symptoms ...

  • Persistent diarrhea
  • Persistent cough and blood in saliva
  • Unexplained anaemia
  • Breast lump
  • Change in urination
  • Blood in the stool

What is the treatment?

National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) launched a pilot on trade margin rationalization for 42 anti-cancer drugs. The initiative was taken to make the treatment affordable to the common man. There are other treatments...

  • Immunotherapy
  • Chemotherapy
  • -Radiation therapy
  • Hormone therapy
  • Targeted therapy
  • Stem cell transplant
  • Surgery
  • Precision therapy

