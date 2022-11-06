National Cancer Awareness Day 2022: Symptoms, causes, treatment and other details

Photo: Pixabay

National Cancer Awareness Day 2020 is celebrated every year on 7 November to raise awareness about this type of cancer. Former Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan first announced National Cancer Awareness Day in September 2014. He started a state-level movement on cancer control and encouraged people to report to municipal clinics for a free screening. A booklet talking about the early signs of cancer and how to avoid it was also distributed.

Important facts related to this-

Every 8 minutes a woman dies of cervical cancer.

Chewing tobacco is directly related to cancer, which caused the highest number of deaths in 2018.

While men are dying of oral cavity and lung cancer, women may die from breast cancer and oral cavity cancer.

Cancer symptoms-

Although screening has to be done to detect cancer, know what are its symptoms ...

Persistent diarrhea

Persistent cough and blood in saliva

Unexplained anaemia

Breast lump

Change in urination

Blood in the stool

What is the treatment?

National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) launched a pilot on trade margin rationalization for 42 anti-cancer drugs. The initiative was taken to make the treatment affordable to the common man. There are other treatments...

Immunotherapy

Chemotherapy

-Radiation therapy

Hormone therapy

Targeted therapy

Stem cell transplant

Surgery

Precision therapy

