Myasthenia Gravis: Actor Arun Bali dies of neuromuscular disorder, know signs and symptoms of the rare disease

Bollywood actor Arun Bali, known for featuring in films like 3 Idiots and Lage Raho Munnabhai, and multiple television shows such as Chanakya and Swabhimaan, passed away on the morning of Friday, October 7, at his home in Mumbai. The veteran actor was suffering from Myasthenia Gravis, an autoimmune disease caused by a communication failure between nerves and muscles.

Myasthenia Gravis (MG) is a neuromuscular disorder that causes weakening in the skeletal muscles, which are the muscles that move your body.

This happens when the connection between the nerve cells and muscles becomes impaired. An autoimmune condition is myasthenia gravis. a condition that causes the immune system to unintentionally assault healthy body components.

According to healthline.com, In this condition, the neuromuscular junction is attacked by antibodies, which are proteins that usually defend the body against foreign, dangerous substances. When this occurs, the crucial substance that allows nerve cells and muscles to communicate is assaulted. The important neurotransmitter substance, acetylcholine, whose function is diminished, causes damage to the neuromuscular membrane. However, Doctors are still unsure of the precise cause of the immunological reaction.

Symptoms of Myasthenia Gravis:

As per the health portal, “The major symptom of MG is weakness in the voluntary skeletal muscles, which are muscles under your control. The failure of muscles to contract normally occurs because they cannot respond to nerve impulses.” It leads to weakness due to improper impulse transmission, which obstructs nerve and muscle communication.

Difficulty in talking

Problem is lifting objects or walking upstairs

Facial paralysis

Difficulty in breathing, swallowing, or chewing

Fatigue

Hoarse voice

Drooping eyelids

Double vision

The signs and severity of muscle weakness vary from person to person and from day to day. The severity of the symptoms also depends on the time.