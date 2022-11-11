Mumbai Measles outbreak: BMC launches vaccine drive; Centre's multi-disciplinary to help in effort

Picture: Pixabay

The Union Health Ministry has sent a high-level multidisciplinary team to Mumbai to assess the increase in cases following the measles outbreak in the city's slum regions. The team will help the state health authorities implement public health measures and promote the operationalization of necessary control and containment measures, the Ministry stated on Wednesday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun a vaccination drive in the city's F/North, H/East, L, M/East, and P/North wards in response to the outbreak.

According to a report by Mid Day, the vaccination campaigns are being held in the neighbourhoods of Parel, Bandra East, Santacruz East, Kurla, Govandi, Chembur, and Malad West due to an increase in measles and rubella infections among children aged 0 to 5 years.

The BMC has also urged parents to vaccinate their 9-month-old and 16-month-old children against measles and rubella.

Experts from the Regional Office for Health and Family Welfare in Pune, Maharashtra, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi, and Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi, make up the three-person core team travelling to Mumbai.

Dr Anubhav Srivastava, Deputy Director, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), NCDC, the ministry, is in charge of leading the group.

The team will make field visits to study the epidemic and support the state health departments with public health procedures, management guidelines, and strategies to handle the rising number of measles cases being reported in Mumbai, according to the Ministry.

Measles-Rubella outburst in Bombay:

According to a Mumbai civic official, 90 additional people in the city this year acquired measles, and three children are suspected to have died as a result of the sickness.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMCexecutive )'s health officer, Mangala Gomare, reported that since January, measles cases have been discovered inwards F-North, H-East, L, M-East, and P-South.

The Govandi region, according to her, reported the greatest number of infections—23. The three fatalities—two brothers, ages 3 and 5, and their cousin, age 5,—were all recorded in the same location.

According to a civic physician who spoke to PTI, the BMC has established a special ward at Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli for the care of children who have measles, and 35 patients were receiving care there as of the time of publication.

According to BMC officials, 10 per cent of the measles and rubella-infected youngsters had only partially received their vaccinations, and 25% had not had any shots at all.

They urged parents to arrange for the illness vaccination of their children between the ages of 9 and 16.

(With inputs from PTI)