Multiple hernias: Know what Celina Jaitly suffered post pregnancy, its signs, risk factors

After giving birth to two sets of twins, Celina Jaitly, who is well-known for her appearances in films like Golmaal Returns and No Entry, recently opened up about her health. The actress flaunted her toned body in a photo that she posted on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old actor posted a picture with the caption "There is no giant step that can take you there! But, consistent and small steps can! I still have multiple hernias, and severe Diastasis recti of the abdomen after carrying 2 sets of twins. Lost my parents & a baby in my 2nd twin pregnancy and had a condition close to a lung collapse as well. There are sometimes which are so difficult when you no longer can come to terms with life or recognise the person you see in the mirror… As human beings we will always have these days, some of us more than others.. There are days when I have to battle and confront so much darkness, but then Life has its UPS and DOWNS and I started turning them into SQUATS. Even though I am still building myself from scratch,I know there is something inside of us that is greater than any obstacle… In my darkest moments I hear my dad’s fauji ( military) voice in my mind that says Yaad rahey… Naam., Namak aur Nishaan and I turn into a GC (Gentleman Cadet) and start lifting… Amazingly every workout big or small also changes how I feel…. To all those who have struggled with darkness I posted a glimpse of my story hoping to reach out to you to tell you that you are not alone. Give yourself another day, another chance. You will find your courage eventually. Don’t give up on yourself just yet, working out is the best investment that you can make in yourself for both mental and physical well-being & if nothing else works you can always refer to my dad‘s words above !”

What are multiple hernias during pregnancy?

According to doctors, a hernia develops during pregnancy when a portion of your intestine or other tissue pushes through a layer of weak abdominal muscle. Due to the increased strain pregnancy places on the abdomen, pregnant women are more likely to develop hernias.

Even though hernia pain during pregnancy is dull, it can still be very uncomfortable and hurt a lot when you move about, sneeze, or cough. Hernias typically do not cause much harm, but if they hurt a lot, it may mean that they have become "strangulated" or imprisoned in your abdominal wall.

Common Causes of Hernia:

Lifting heavy weights.

Swelling of the abdominal fluid.

Gaining too much weight.

Putting too much effort into passing stool or urinating.

Recurring coughing or sneezing.

Increase in pressure exerted by the uterus.

Signs and symptoms of a ‘strangulated’ hernia in pregnancy include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Sudden pain that gets worse

Hernia bulge turning red, purple, or dark

Inability to pass stool or gas

Doctors claim that hernias are typically hereditary and not discovered until they protrude during pregnancy.

