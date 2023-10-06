Headlines

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

YEIDA launches scheme to set up toy, furniture parks in Greater Noida

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Vennam clinches rare three gold medals in archery, historic haul of medals

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

Health

Multigrain atta vs regular atta: Which is better for your health?

The choice between multigrain atta and regular atta depends on your dietary goals and preferences.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 04:18 PM IST

When it comes to choosing the right type of flour for your daily cooking needs, you may find yourself torn between multigrain atta and regular atta (whole wheat flour). Both have their advantages, but the decision ultimately depends on your health goals and dietary preferences.

Multigrain Atta: 

Multigrain atta is a blend of various grains and cereals, including wheat, oats, millets, and more. The primary advantage of multigrain atta is its enhanced nutritional profile. It offers a broader spectrum of nutrients compared to regular atta, making it an excellent choice for those looking to boost their overall health.

Rich in Fiber: Multigrain atta often contains a higher fiber content due to the inclusion of diverse grains. Fiber aids digestion, promotes satiety, and helps in weight management.

Vitamins and Minerals: The combination of grains in multigrain atta provides an array of essential vitamins and minerals, such as B vitamins, iron, magnesium, and zinc.

Variety of Flavors: Multigrain atta offers a unique and diverse taste profile, adding a pleasant variety to your meals.

Regular Atta: 

Regular atta, or whole wheat flour, is a staple in many households. It is a reliable source of nutrients and fiber, making it a healthy choice for most people.

Rich in Fiber: Whole wheat flour is naturally high in fiber, which aids in digestion and helps maintain steady blood sugar levels.

Simpler Taste: Regular atta has a more familiar and neutral taste, making it suitable for a wide range of traditional recipes.

Choosing the right flour for you

The choice between multigrain atta and regular atta depends on your dietary goals and preferences.

Multigrain atta is an excellent choice if you are looking to maximize your nutrient intake, promote satiety, and enjoy a broader range of flavors in your meals.

Regular atta is a classic choice that provides essential nutrients and fiber. It's a safe bet if you prefer a milder taste and a traditional approach to cooking.

