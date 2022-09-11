Mulethi: Know benefits of this Indian herb that can substitute sugar in your tea

Do you feel bad when you put sugar in every cup of tea you prepare for yourself, especially in the mornings when you need a little additional caffeine to get going? The good news is that you no longer have to rely on sugar to sweeten your tea because there is a healthy option that offers tonnes of advantages, like immunity strengthening, sore throat relief, and preventing dental problems. In addition to the numerous advantages, adding mulethi or licorice to your regular cup of tea can offer fantastic flavour while also slightly sweetening it.

One of the most well-liked medicinal herbs in Ayurveda, licorice, also known by its scientific name Glycyrrhiza glabra, is used for treating coughs, sore throats, boosting vigour, and even enhancing fertility. Mulethi is described by Ayurveda as being frigid, difficult to digest, and sweet. It should only be consumed in moderation, though, as eating too much of it can have negative effects.

Nutritionist Bhuvan Rastogi in his recent Instagram post talks about various benefits of mulethi or licorice.

"There are plenty of recorded benefits of mulethi such as potent antioxidants, helps in gut issues, ulcers, respiratory conditions, bacteria and cavities. But most are either one off studies or are animal studies. Like most herbs, they are underexplored and need more studies to prove benefits conclusively. Glycyrrhizin, the processed derivative of Licorice which is a potent sweetener is used widely to sweeten drinks etc, is a lot more researched and is harmful in higher quantities. Please note that these studies are done on the derivative and not on mulethi directly, so might not be accurate. But if there is a limit, it's safer to follow. Toxic concentrations are upwards of 50g," says Bhuvan Rastogi.

How much to consume?

"So as per guidelines, it's totally safe to consume 1-5 grams of mulethi per day. I would suggest sticking to less than a gram to be totally safe," adds Rastogi.

Side-effects of Mulethi