Health

Mpox: Which countries have confirmed cases of new clade Ib variant?

Here’s a list of countries with confirmed cases of the clade Ib variant.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 05:10 PM IST

Mpox: Which countries have confirmed cases of new clade Ib variant?
The World Health Organization has declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years due to an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that has spread to neighboring regions. The new clade Ib variant of the virus has raised concerns because of its rapid spread and limited information available about it. The disease transmits primarily through close contact.

Here’s a list of countries with confirmed cases of the clade Ib variant:

Sweden:

On August 15, 2024, Sweden reported its first case of the clade Ib strain outside Africa. The infected individual had contracted the virus while in Africa and is receiving treatment.

Thailand:

Thailand confirmed its first case of the clade Ib variant on August 22, 2024. The patient, a 66-year-old European man, had recently traveled from an African country where the virus was spreading.

Burundi:

As of August 18, 2024, Burundi has reported 153 cases of clade Ib mpox with no deaths. The country has seen a rise in cases, with 113 new cases confirmed in the past two weeks.

Kenya:

Kenya identified its first-ever case of mpox, specifically the clade Ib variant, on July 29, 2024. No deaths have been reported as of August 8, 2024.

Rwanda:

Rwanda has reported four confirmed cases of the clade Ib variant as of August 7, 2024, with no fatalities.

Uganda:

Uganda confirmed three cases of clade Ib mpox as of August 18, 2024, with no deaths.

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC):

The DRC is dealing with two strains of mpox: the endemic clade I and the newly emerged clade Ib, which spreads more easily through close contact. As of August 11, 2024, the DRC has recorded 3,235 cases and 19 deaths, with 38 new cases reported in the past two weeks.

Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir:

On August 19, 2024, Pakistan reported a suspected case of mpox in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This case brings the total number of affected individuals in the region to four.

This expanded list highlights the growing global spread of the clade Ib variant and the need for increased awareness and preventive measures worldwide.

