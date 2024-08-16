Mpox virus detected in Pakistan, WHO sounds emergency: Check symptoms, causes, treatment and should you be worried?

Pakistan has identified three cases of the Mpox virus, previously known as the monkeypox virus. The cases were found in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to the local health department. It is not yet confirmed which variant of the virus the patients have.

This comes just two days after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared a global health emergency due to rising Mpox cases in Africa. A new variant of the virus is spreading rapidly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and surrounding countries.

Know all about Mpox virus:

Mpox causes a painful rash filled with pus that can last up to four weeks. Symptoms of the virus include a rash near the genitals, face, or hands, which can spread to other parts of the body. It may also cause flu-like symptoms such as fever, swollen lymph nodes, and muscle aches.

The virus spreads through close contact, including skin-to-skin interactions, respiratory droplets, or contact with body fluids. Infected animals can also spread the virus to humans.

People at higher risk include health workers, those with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women. The virus is not limited to any specific group; anyone in contact with an infected person can contract it.

To reduce the risk of infection, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises avoiding close contact with individuals showing a visible rash.

Most people recover from Mpox within two to four weeks, but complications can arise, especially in vulnerable groups.