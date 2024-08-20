Mpox scare: AIIMS Delhi issues protocol for handling patients amid global surge in cases

The outbreak of monkeypox has been deemed a global public health emergency by the World Health Organisation.

The likelihood of monkeypox has increased in India following reports of cases in Pakistan, India's neighbour. Originating in the Central African Democratic Republic of the Congo, this disease is currently wreaking havoc throughout the entire world. Allow us to inform you that monkeypox is a viral zoonosis illness with symptoms reminiscent of the ancient smallpox. That being said, it is not as serious as that.

The outbreak of monkeypox has been deemed a global public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. For this reason, in order to stop its spread, it necessitates high levels of awareness, quick identification, and the adoption of preventive measures. But AIIMS has since released SOPs for managing patients with monkeypox in an emergency.

Medical Superintendent Professor Nirupam Madan at AIIMS has distributed these guidelines to all department and unit heads. A patient should receive emergency care right away if they have a fever, blistering rash, or a history of coming into contact with another monkeypox patient. In addition, any symptoms that the patient may be experiencing—such as a fever, headache, muscle soreness, back pain, enlarged lymph nodes, trouble breathing, or skin blisters—should be recognised right away.

Individuals suspected of having monkeypox should be sent right away to a specially designated isolation area with limited access to staff and other patients.



Patients with monkeypox have been segregated into five beds in AB-7 at AIIMS. The patients will be assigned to these beds per the emergency CMO's recommendation. Following care in the AB-7 medical department, which is designed for short-term stays, the patients should be admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, which has been approved by the central government to treat monkeypox.

In the event that the suspected case is verified, the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program officials should be notified right away at 8745011784. The IDSP should be provided with all patient information, including a brief history, clinical findings, and contact information.

Monkeypox treatment has been assigned to this hospital; any suspected patient should be referred to Safdarjung for additional testing and care. Patients with monkeypox are to be transferred to Safdarjung Hospital via ambulance. Emergency personnel are required to notify the ambulance coordinator at 8929683898.

Every patient must be treated with strict adherence to infection control protocols. When providing care to suspected patients, staff members must wear PPE kits.

Staff are responsible for keeping up-to-date records of patient data, symptoms, and referral procedures. When treating suspected cases of monkeypox, personnel from all departments should adhere to these protocols.