Mpox outbreak: 5 tips to prevent yourself from monkeypox virus

Mpox or previously known as monkeypox, is an infectious disease that is transmitted by the Mpox virus which is closely related with the smallpox virus. This disease has been prevalent in some region in Central and West Africa, but it came to the limelight due to recent occurrence. In this case, the symptoms are fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash that can take two to four weeks to clear.

How Mpox Spreads

Mpox primarily spreads through:

— Close Contact: Skin to skin contact with lesions or scabs of the infected person especially during sexual activities.

— Contaminated Materials: Transmission through contact with contaminated articles, for example, clothing, beddings or kitchen utensils belonging to the affected person is also probable.

— Animal Transmission: While not common in non-endemic settings, Mpox can jump directly from animals to humans, through contact with bites or scratches.

Further, there is information about possible asymptomatic transmission, when people can transmit the virus before developing any signs of the disease.

Five Tips for Prevention

1. Limit Close Contact: Do not get close with people who have symptoms of Mpox. This includes sexual touching and contact as well as sharing personal items.

2. Handle Animals with Care: When Mpox is in your areas avoid touching any wild animals and be very careful when dealing with domestic animals. If you are forced to handle animals that can be infected, always wear gloves

3. Practice Good Hygiene: Take regular handwashing with water and soap or using alcohol base hand sanitizers especially when touching possible contaminated objects.

4. Stay Informed and Isolate if Necessary: If you have been in contact with someone who has Mpox or if you have signs that indicate Mpox, contact a doctor and avoid close contact with other people.

5. Get Vaccinated: If you are at high risk for exposure—think about vaccination of smallpox. Vaccination can also be given after exposure to the disease within a given period of time. There is some immunity given by smallpox vaccine.



As the Mpox spreads, advice from a qualified medical practitioner remains valuable. The above information only provides generic information only.