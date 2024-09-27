Mpox in India: Do's, don'ts issued by Health Ministry after Kerala confirms second monkeypox case

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Maggie Smith, Harry Potter's Professor McGonagall, Oscar-winning actress, passes away at 89

This is when Mukesh Ambani's wealth would end if he spends Rs 30000000 daily

SL vs NZ: Kamindu Mendis equals Don Bradman's record, becomes fastest Asian to....

Mumbai Indians to retain Hardik Pandya for IPL 2025 season? Report says....

Watch: Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja imitate Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action, video breaks internet

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This is when Mukesh Ambani's wealth would end if he spends Rs 30000000 daily

This is when Mukesh Ambani's wealth would end if he spends Rs 30000000 daily

Maggie Smith, Harry Potter's Professor McGonagall, Oscar-winning actress, passes away at 89

Maggie Smith, Harry Potter's Professor McGonagall, Oscar-winning actress, passes away at 89

SL vs NZ: Kamindu Mendis equals Don Bradman's record, becomes fastest Asian to....

SL vs NZ: Kamindu Mendis equals Don Bradman's record, becomes fastest Asian to....

7 unseen pics of nebulae captured by NASA

7 unseen pics of nebulae captured by NASA

 Impressive educational qualifications of Janhvi Kapoor

 Impressive educational qualifications of Janhvi Kapoor

6 stunning images of Saturn shared by NASA

6 stunning images of Saturn shared by NASA

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Maggie Smith, Harry Potter's Professor McGonagall, Oscar-winning actress, passes away at 89

Maggie Smith, Harry Potter's Professor McGonagall, Oscar-winning actress, passes away at 89

Devara box office collection day 1: Jr NTR fails to surpass Kalki, RRR opening, beats Animal, Pathaan, to collect...

Devara box office collection day 1: Jr NTR fails to surpass Kalki, RRR opening, beats Animal, Pathaan, to collect...

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

HomeHealth

Health

Mpox in India: Do's, don'ts issued by Health Ministry after Kerala confirms second monkeypox case

The emergence of these cases has heightened public health responses, making it imperative for authorities and communities to act swiftly.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 08:22 PM IST

Mpox in India: Do's, don'ts issued by Health Ministry after Kerala confirms second monkeypox case
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the Union Health Ministry takes proactive measures to curb the spread of mpox, it has issued essential advisories to states and union territories. The urgency of these measures stems from the confirmation of India’s second case of mpox in Kerala, where a 26-year-old man recently returned from the UAE tested positive. This case follows another reported infection in a 38-year-old man from the same region, who was found to have the more virulent Clade 1B strain of the virus. The emergence of these cases has heightened public health responses, making it imperative for authorities and communities to act swiftly.

Key Dos

Increase Public Awareness

The health ministry emphasizes the need for states to enhance community education regarding mpox, its transmission methods, and preventive measures. Awareness campaigns should inform the public about the importance of timely reporting and the disease’s symptoms, which include fever, skin rashes, and swollen lymph nodes.

Isolate Suspected Cases

Immediate isolation of suspected mpox cases is crucial to containing the virus. Health authorities must implement strict infection prevention and control measures without delay to prevent further transmission.

Build More Isolation Facilities

The ministry urges hospitals to create adequate isolation facilities for suspected and confirmed cases. Proper logistics and trained staff are essential to manage these facilities effectively. Several states, including Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, have already established isolation rooms in hospitals.

Symptomatic Treatment

Since there is no specific treatment for mpox, the ministry has directed states to follow current guidelines that focus on symptomatic management. This includes addressing rashes and managing pain to improve patients' comfort.

Send Suspected Samples for Testing

States must ensure that samples from suspected cases are promptly sent to designated laboratories for testing. Confirmed cases should be further analyzed through genome sequencing to identify the clade of the virus.

Boost Diagnostic Capacities

The Union Health Ministry has called for enhanced diagnostic capabilities through ICMR-approved laboratories. This will facilitate early detection and containment of mpox, helping to mitigate the outbreak's impact.

Key Don’ts

Avoid Panic

The health ministry has stressed the importance of clear communication to prevent public panic. Educating the community about mpox and its preventive measures is essential to maintaining calm.

Report Cases Without Delay

Immediate reporting of suspected mpox cases is vital. Delays can exacerbate the situation, making timely communication crucial in controlling the spread.

Don’t Ignore Mild Cases

All suspected cases, regardless of severity, should be tested and isolated as necessary. Ignoring mild cases can lead to unnoticed transmission and worsen the outbreak.

Avoid Overcrowding

The health advisory recommends admitting only symptomatic patients or those requiring isolation in healthcare facilities. This approach will help manage resources effectively and prevent overwhelming the healthcare system.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This is world's slowest train, crosses 291 bridges, 91 tunnels, takes 8 hours to travel this short distance, it is...

This is world's slowest train, crosses 291 bridges, 91 tunnels, takes 8 hours to travel this short distance, it is...

Baden Bower Shares Important Tips for EB1A Visa Applicants

Baden Bower Shares Important Tips for EB1A Visa Applicants

Choosing 2 Men With Truck Removalists: Convenient And Cost-Effective Option

Choosing 2 Men With Truck Removalists: Convenient And Cost-Effective Option

How Big Data is Used in Film Industry?

How Big Data is Used in Film Industry?

Jr NTR's Devara makers cut 7-minute scene just 3 days before release due to...

Jr NTR's Devara makers cut 7-minute scene just 3 days before release due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement