Mpox in India: Do's, don'ts issued by Health Ministry after Kerala confirms second monkeypox case

As the Union Health Ministry takes proactive measures to curb the spread of mpox, it has issued essential advisories to states and union territories. The urgency of these measures stems from the confirmation of India’s second case of mpox in Kerala, where a 26-year-old man recently returned from the UAE tested positive. This case follows another reported infection in a 38-year-old man from the same region, who was found to have the more virulent Clade 1B strain of the virus. The emergence of these cases has heightened public health responses, making it imperative for authorities and communities to act swiftly.

Key Dos

Increase Public Awareness

The health ministry emphasizes the need for states to enhance community education regarding mpox, its transmission methods, and preventive measures. Awareness campaigns should inform the public about the importance of timely reporting and the disease’s symptoms, which include fever, skin rashes, and swollen lymph nodes.

Isolate Suspected Cases

Immediate isolation of suspected mpox cases is crucial to containing the virus. Health authorities must implement strict infection prevention and control measures without delay to prevent further transmission.

Build More Isolation Facilities

The ministry urges hospitals to create adequate isolation facilities for suspected and confirmed cases. Proper logistics and trained staff are essential to manage these facilities effectively. Several states, including Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, have already established isolation rooms in hospitals.

Symptomatic Treatment

Since there is no specific treatment for mpox, the ministry has directed states to follow current guidelines that focus on symptomatic management. This includes addressing rashes and managing pain to improve patients' comfort.

Send Suspected Samples for Testing

States must ensure that samples from suspected cases are promptly sent to designated laboratories for testing. Confirmed cases should be further analyzed through genome sequencing to identify the clade of the virus.

Boost Diagnostic Capacities

The Union Health Ministry has called for enhanced diagnostic capabilities through ICMR-approved laboratories. This will facilitate early detection and containment of mpox, helping to mitigate the outbreak's impact.

Key Don’ts

Avoid Panic

The health ministry has stressed the importance of clear communication to prevent public panic. Educating the community about mpox and its preventive measures is essential to maintaining calm.

Report Cases Without Delay

Immediate reporting of suspected mpox cases is vital. Delays can exacerbate the situation, making timely communication crucial in controlling the spread.

Don’t Ignore Mild Cases

All suspected cases, regardless of severity, should be tested and isolated as necessary. Ignoring mild cases can lead to unnoticed transmission and worsen the outbreak.

Avoid Overcrowding

The health advisory recommends admitting only symptomatic patients or those requiring isolation in healthcare facilities. This approach will help manage resources effectively and prevent overwhelming the healthcare system.