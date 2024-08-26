Twitter
Health

Mpox Clade 1b: Patient shares painful symptoms of new variant

Egide Irambona, a 40-year-old from Burundi's Bujumbura, recently shared his distressing experience with the new Mpox strain.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 06:19 AM IST

Mpox Clade 1b: Patient shares painful symptoms of new variant
TRENDING NOW

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Mpox a public health emergency of international concern for the second time in two years. This decision follows the rapid spread of a new and dangerous variant of the virus, known as Clade 1b, across Africa. Since July, outbreaks have been reported in Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda, with a case also detected in Sweden. Over 570 deaths have been attributed to the disease so far.

Egide Irambona, a 40-year-old from Burundi's Bujumbura, recently shared his distressing experience with the new Mpox strain. Speaking to the BBC, Irambona described the severe pain he endured: "I had swollen lymph nodes in my throat. It was so painful I couldn't sleep. Then the pain moved to my legs." Compared to other Mpox variants, Clade 1b is more contagious but generally less deadly, and is primarily transmitted through heterosexual contact.

Irambona is currently undergoing treatment at King Khaled University Hospital, where he has been for nine days, sharing a room with two other patients. He suspects he contracted the virus from a friend who had blisters. Fortunately, his seven children have not shown any symptoms of the disease.

Irambona's wife has also contracted Mpox and is being treated at the same facility. With 59 of the 61 available beds occupied by infected patients, a third of whom are under 15, the situation is dire. Dr. Odette Nsavyimana, a physician at the hospital, noted that the number of patients is rising daily, prompting the setup of three tents outside the hospital for different stages of patient care.

Dr. Nsavyimana expressed concern about the hospital's capacity, especially with the increasing number of young patients. "It is tough, especially when the babies come. They cannot stay alone, so I have to keep their mothers here as well. Even if they have no symptoms... It is such a tough situation. I am worried about the numbers. If they keep increasing, there is no capacity for us to handle that," she said.

The scarcity of resources is a major concern. There is no vaccine, testing kits are limited, and only one lab in the nation can test blood samples for Mpox. Bujumbura's restricted access to essential resources like water further complicates hygiene and containment efforts.

Liliane Nkengurutse, the national director of the Centre for Public Health Emergency Operations, highlighted the challenges faced by health authorities. "The fact that diagnosis is only done in one place delays detecting new cases. Health centres are calling the laboratory with suspected cases, but it takes time for teams to deploy and collect samples," she said.

Public awareness of the Mpox outbreak is also lacking. Many residents are unaware of the severity of the situation and continue with their daily lives. "Many people do not understand the gravity of this issue. Even where there have been cases, people still just mingle," Dr. Nkengurutse noted. Some locals have expressed their concerns but continue to work to support their families despite the risks.

