Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

Most women unaware of symptoms of aggressive form of breast cancer, says study

The disease can occur in any part of the breast and in any molecular sub-form of the disease.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 09:08 AM IST

Most women unaware of symptoms of aggressive form of breast cancer, says study
File photo

Most women are unaware of the unusual symptoms of a particularly aggressive and deadly form of the disease known as inflammatory breast cancer, says a new US-based survey.

The survey, which was conducted online among 1,100 US women ages 18 and older, revealed that 4 in 5 women (78 percent) recognise a lump in the breast as a sign of breast cancer.

Less than half of women would flag redness of the breast (44 percent), pitting/thickening of the skin (44 percent), or one breast feeling warmer or heavier than the other (34 percent) as possible symptoms of breast cancer; specifically, the rare and highly aggressive form of the disease known as inflammatory breast cancer.

"Women should know that radical changes to the breast are not normal, and breast self-exams are still very important. Some 50 percent of inflammatory breast cancers are diagnosed as stage 4 disease," said researcher Ko Un Park from The Ohio State University.

The disease can occur in any part of the breast and in any molecular sub-form of the disease. It is often misdiagnosed because it mimics symptoms similar to a breast infection.

Those signs include an orange peel-like texture or dimpling of skin; feeling of heaviness; tightening of the skin; engorgement of the breast; and infection-like redness.

Park noted that even in the medical community, physicians and providers are not accustomed to thinking about a red breast as a sign associated with inflammatory breast cancer because it is such a rare disease.

"Although inflammatory breast cancer only represents 1 percent to 5 percent of all breast cancers in the United States, it is a sneaky disease and challenging to diagnose," Park said.

"It is critical that clinicians have a high level of familiarity with its subtle signs and be prepared to take immediate action to avoid the belated diagnosis," Park added.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Health benefits lime : 5 amazing health benefits of lime to lead a healthy lifestyle
Vikram Vedha, Drishyam 2, The Delhi Files: Here are much-awaited Bollywood's crime-thrillers
INS Vikrant: Know all about India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier
Saif Ali Khan Birthday: A look at Bhoot Police actor's lovely family photos featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and others
Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max: Indian prices, sale, booking and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result to release on THIS date: See how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.