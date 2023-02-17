Morning workout vs Evening workout: What is the best time to exercise for quick weight loss results?

Representational image

There's an ongoing debate among fitness enthusiasts about whether morning or evening workouts are better for weight loss. While some people swear by early morning sweat sessions, others argue that they get better results when they hit the gym after work. So, what's the truth? Is morning workout better than evening to get quick weight loss results?

Benefits of morning workouts:

Kickstart your metabolism: When you exercise in the morning, you're jumpstarting your metabolism for the day ahead. This means that your body will continue to burn calories at a higher rate throughout the day, even when you're not working out.

Consistency: Morning workouts can help you establish a routine, which is important for sticking to a fitness plan. When you get your workout done early, you're less likely to skip it later in the day when unexpected events may come up.

Better Sleep: Research suggests that working out in the morning can help you sleep better at night. Exercise releases endorphins and helps reduce stress levels, making it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep.

Benefits of evening workouts

Energy Levels: For many people, energy levels are higher in the evening than they are in the morning. This means that you may be able to push yourself harder during an evening workout, resulting in greater weight loss benefits.

Less Stress: After a long day at work, exercise can be a great stress reliever. Many people find that working out in the evening helps them unwind and clear their minds, making it easier to relax and sleep.

Fewer Distractions: Depending on your schedule, you may have more time to devote to a longer workout in the evening. Additionally, there may be fewer distractions, like work emails or family obligations, to disrupt your workout.

When it comes to weight loss, both morning and evening workouts can be effective. The most important factor is consistency. Choose a workout time that fits your schedule and lifestyle, and stick to it. If you're not a morning person, forcing yourself to work out early may only lead to burnout and frustration. On the other hand, if you struggle to make it to the gym after a long day, an evening workout may be a better fit.

Ultimately, the best time to exercise is the time that you'll actually do it. Experiment with different workout times and see what works best for you. Remember, the most important thing is to keep moving and stay committed to your fitness goals.