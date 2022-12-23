10 health benefits of exposure to sunlight during winters

10 benefits of sunlight exposure | Photo: Pixabay

Enough amount of exposure to sunlight is very important for human health. Specially, in this era, we spend a huge amount of our time in front of computer screens due to work and other reasons. Also as the winter season has arrived there is a higher risk of catching various diseases like cold, cough and more. Along with that, even a fourth wave of Covid-19 is knocking at our doors.

Sun’s natural light provides much more than just provide a significant supply of vitamin D, unlike what many people think. Vitamin D has immunity and energy-stimulating hormone with a tremendous impact on human health. Here is a list of 10 benefits that comes from exposure to sunlight. A morning sun exposure of 25 to 30 minutes might be very beneficial to your health.

Read: High blood sugar and eyesight: 5 ways to protect your eyes when you have diabetes

10 benefits of sunlight exposure: