10 health benefits of exposure to sunlight during winters

Health benefits of exposure to sunlight in winter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 10:33 PM IST

10 health benefits of exposure to sunlight during winters
10 benefits of sunlight exposure | Photo: Pixabay

Enough amount of exposure to sunlight is very important for human health. Specially, in this era, we spend a huge amount of our time in front of computer screens due to work and other reasons. Also as the winter season has arrived there is a higher risk of catching various diseases like cold, cough and more. Along with that, even a fourth wave of Covid-19 is knocking at our doors.

Sun’s natural light provides much more than just provide a significant supply of vitamin D, unlike what many people think. Vitamin D has immunity and energy-stimulating hormone with a tremendous impact on human health. Here is a list of 10 benefits that comes from exposure to sunlight. A morning sun exposure of 25 to 30 minutes might be very beneficial to your health. 

Read: High blood sugar and eyesight: 5 ways to protect your eyes when you have diabetes

10 benefits of sunlight exposure: 

  • Supporting healthy bones
  • Managing calcium levels
  • Reducing inflammation
  • Supporting the glucose metabolism
  • Promoting a sensation of well-being
  • Relieving pain
  • Promoting relaxation
  • Reducing depression
  • Maintenance of hormonal imbalance boosting the immune system
  • Prevention of many diseases (muscular sclerosis, osteoporosis, and even breast cancer). 
