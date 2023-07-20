Monsoon health: Tips to keep respiratory diseases at bay during rainy season

Headlines

Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath Yatra with high security, video goes viral

New parents Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth share first photo of baby from the hospital — It screams love!

S20 Summit at Isha Yoga Center: Over 100 delegates to have special session with Sadhguru

Apple enters AI race with ChatGPT-like AI chatbot: Report

Seema Haider lover or spy? From fake ID to ‘Indian’ look, 5 suspicious facts about PUBG love story

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Remember Chris Lewis, World Cup star who was jailed for drug smuggling? He claimed an Indian approached him for...

Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath Yatra with high security, video goes viral

New parents Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth share first photo of baby from the hospital — It screams love!

7 best fruits to eat during monsoon

9 IIT graduates who left engineering for Bollywood

Benefits of putting coconut oil in belly button

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Female politicians furious over Manipur video; Khushbu Sundar demands death penalty for culprits

Manipur Shocker: Opposition attacks BJP for inaction, PM Modi orders no mercy for culprits

Asaduddin Owaisi's sharp attack on PM Modi over Manipur video; “Justice only when CM is removed”

Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath Yatra with high security, video goes viral

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani poses with fans at airport, netizens say 'ye wahi hai jo apne pe work kar raha hai'

Meet Sreeleela, 22-year-old actress, aspiring doctor, who is one of the highest-paid actresses in South, her fees is…

HomeHealth

Health

Monsoon health: Tips to keep respiratory diseases at bay during rainy season

With some simple precautions and care, we can enjoy the monsoon while safeguarding our respiratory health.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 04:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Monsoon is a time of joy and relief from scorching summers, but it also brings along some health challenges, especially for our respiratory system. The increased humidity and dampness during this season create an ideal breeding ground for bacteria, viruses, and allergens, leading to various respiratory illnesses like cold, flu, asthma, and more. However, with some simple precautions and care, we can enjoy the monsoon while safeguarding our respiratory health.

1. Keep Yourself Dry: Getting wet in the rain might seem fun, but it can weaken our immune system and make us susceptible to respiratory infections. Always carry an umbrella or raincoat to shield yourself from heavy showers. And if you do get wet, change out of your wet clothes immediately and dry yourself to prevent illnesses.

2. Stay Hydrated: Despite the cooler weather, staying hydrated is essential during monsoon. Drink plenty of clean and boiled water to flush out toxins from your body and maintain a strong immune system. Hydration helps in thinning mucus, making it easier to expel harmful particles from your respiratory tract.

3. Maintain Clean Surroundings: Dampness in the air can lead to the growth of mold and mildew in our living spaces, which can trigger respiratory problems. Regularly clean and disinfect your home, especially areas prone to moisture, like bathrooms, kitchens, and corners with poor ventilation.

4. Avoid Smoking and Passive Smoking: Smoking damages our respiratory system and lowers immunity, making us more susceptible to infections. If you smoke, consider quitting, and if you don't, avoid being in the vicinity of smokers during monsoon or any other time.

5. Say No to Allergens: During the rainy season, allergens like pollen and dust mites tend to be more active. Keep your surroundings clean, vacuum carpets and upholstery regularly, and avoid going to places with high pollen concentrations.

Also read: Monsoon health: 5 essential tips to combat fungal infections

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

UPSC Recruitment Test 2023: Exam dates released for various posts at upsc.gov.in

Opposition alliance INDIA calls for caste census, pledges to fight 'crimes against minorities, women, Dalits, tribals'

Meet Harsh Beniwal, college dropout turned YouTuber who acted with Tiger Shroff, his net worth is...

This actor charged Rs 35 crore for 8-minute cameo, and it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Rajinikanth, Suriya, Vijay

Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas ‘not one, but two films’? Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan makes big revelation

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE