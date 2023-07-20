Monsoon health: Tips to keep respiratory diseases at bay during rainy season

With some simple precautions and care, we can enjoy the monsoon while safeguarding our respiratory health.

Monsoon is a time of joy and relief from scorching summers, but it also brings along some health challenges, especially for our respiratory system. The increased humidity and dampness during this season create an ideal breeding ground for bacteria, viruses, and allergens, leading to various respiratory illnesses like cold, flu, asthma, and more. However, with some simple precautions and care, we can enjoy the monsoon while safeguarding our respiratory health.

1. Keep Yourself Dry: Getting wet in the rain might seem fun, but it can weaken our immune system and make us susceptible to respiratory infections. Always carry an umbrella or raincoat to shield yourself from heavy showers. And if you do get wet, change out of your wet clothes immediately and dry yourself to prevent illnesses.

2. Stay Hydrated: Despite the cooler weather, staying hydrated is essential during monsoon. Drink plenty of clean and boiled water to flush out toxins from your body and maintain a strong immune system. Hydration helps in thinning mucus, making it easier to expel harmful particles from your respiratory tract.

3. Maintain Clean Surroundings: Dampness in the air can lead to the growth of mold and mildew in our living spaces, which can trigger respiratory problems. Regularly clean and disinfect your home, especially areas prone to moisture, like bathrooms, kitchens, and corners with poor ventilation.

4. Avoid Smoking and Passive Smoking: Smoking damages our respiratory system and lowers immunity, making us more susceptible to infections. If you smoke, consider quitting, and if you don't, avoid being in the vicinity of smokers during monsoon or any other time.

5. Say No to Allergens: During the rainy season, allergens like pollen and dust mites tend to be more active. Keep your surroundings clean, vacuum carpets and upholstery regularly, and avoid going to places with high pollen concentrations.

