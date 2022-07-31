Monkeypox vs chickenpox: Experts explain how symptoms manifest in both viral diseases

File Photo

The commonality of certain symptoms like skin rashes and fever, between monkeypox and chickenpox have confused people. However, doctors have clarified that the symptoms of the two viral diseases manifest in different ways.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that transmits to humans from animals. Its symptoms are quite similar to those of smallpox while it is reportedly less severe.

According to Medanta Hospital’s dermatology specialist Dr. Ramanjit Singh, rainy season makes people more prone to viral infection. Chickenpox cases also rise at this time and people get symptoms like rashes and nausea because of many other infections as well.

"Due to this situation, some patients are getting confused and misinterpret chickenpox with monkeypox. The patient may determine whether they have monkeypox or not by understanding the sequence and the onset of symptoms," Singh said.

The doctor added that monkeypox generally begins with fever, headache, malaise, sore throat, cough and lymphadenopathy (swollen lymph nodes). These symptoms show up four days prior to rashes, skin lesions and other symptoms that begin from hand and eyes and later spread to the whole body.

Experts agree that there are other symptoms of monkeypox, but is advisable to consult a doctor to clear any doubts.

Recently, two suspected cases of monkeypox were reported as chickenpox.

The first suspected case of monkeypox was admitted to Delhi’s LNJP Hospital after he developed fever and lesions. He later tested negative for monkeypox and was diagnosed with chickenpox.

The second one was an Ethiopian citizen who went to Bengaluru.

As of yet, India has reported four cases of monkeypox. Three of these are from Kerala and one is from Delhi.

Dr Satish Koul, Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute said, "In monkeypox, the lesions are bigger than chickenpox. In monkeypox, the lesions are seen on palms and soles. In chickenpox, lesions are self limiting after seven to eight days but not so in monkeypox. The lesions are vesicular and itchy in chicken pox. In monkeypox the lesions are broad vesicular and non-itchy."

Koul also said the duration of fever is longer in monkeypox and such a patient has enlarged lymph nodes.

Elaborating on the virus that causes chickenpox, Dr. S.C.L. Gupta, medical director of Batra Hospital, said chickenpox is a RNA virus which is not as severe but it too leads to rashes on the skin.

"This is the season of chickenpox. Usually, during monsoon, there is this dampness, rise in temperature, water logging, formation of moisture and wet clothes, all these leads to growth of the virus.

"Also, there is a religious aspect associated with the disease. People treat it like a 'goddess' and so such patients are not treated with any sort of medicines. They are kept in isolation and are given time to heal," he said.

Talking about monkeypox, Gupta explained that such virus requires an animal host but is self-limiting with soar throat, fever and normal virus signs.

"The main sign of this virus is the rashes on the body which have liquids inside. This leads to viral infection which weakens the body resistance. But problems arise due to its complication. In case, any bacterial infection and gets pusses and leads to blisters leading further complication into the body.

"Right now, monkeypox is at its juvenile stage. We do not have a proper treatment. We are just following the method of isolation and treating the suspected patient according to their symptoms. If there is a throat infection, we use the generic medicines that we usually take. So, here it is a case of symptomatic treatment," he said.

Many people have raised queries if chickenpox infected patients get immuned to monkeypox. The answer is no.

Dr. Rajinder Kumar Singhal, Senior Director & HOD, Internal Medicine, BLK Max Hospital, New Delhi, said both are caused by different viruses, the mode of transmission is different, and previous infection does not ensure any protection against the new one.

However, all those who have received the vaccine for smallpox have lesser chances of contracting the monkeypox, according to Dr Singhal.

"The small pox vaccine was discontinued after teh World Health Organisation said the disease had been completely eradicated around 1979-80. People born before 1980 who have taken smallpox vaccine have lesser chances of contracting monkeypox. Both smallpox and monkeypox are caused by viruses of the same family," Singhal added.

Considering the similarities between smallpox and monkeypox, many nations have permitted giving smallpox vaccines.

"The virus is at its juvenile stage and doctors are still figuring it out," Gupta added.

