Monkeypox virus to be given a new name, here's why

Alarmed over the “unusual and concerning” outbreak of monkeypox, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has also been concerned about another aspect of the virus – the side-effects of its name. To that end, the WHO is considering a name change for the monkeypox virus.

WHO`s Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday that the global health agency is “working with partners and experts from around the world on changing the name of monkeypox virus, its clades and the disease it causes.” The WHO will make announcements about the name changes at the earliest.

The reason behind the move is an attempt to tackle the stigma and racism associated with the name monkeypox.

The monkeypox virus belongs to the orthopoxvirus genus, which also includes the smallpox-causing variola virus, cowpox virus and the vaccinia virus which is used in the smallpox vaccine. The actual animal source behind the monkeypox virus is not known. The virus is found in a range of animals.

The move comes amid WHO highlighting its concerns and convening the Emergency Committee next week to decide whether the monkeypox outbreak poses a public health emergency of international concern.

The name change exercise

The push for a name change came from 30 scientists from 11 countries who advocated the need in a preprint posted on virological.org last week. They asserted the need to remove the “discriminatory” language which is used when differentiating between monkeypox virus clades “West Africa and Congo Basin”.

Scientist had suggested classifying the monkeypox virus broadly as "hMPXV" with its diversity denoted by neutral lineages such as A, A.1, A.1.1, B.1.

"We propose a novel non-discriminatory and non-stigmatising classification of monkeypox aligned with best practices in the naming infectious diseases to minimise negative impacts on nations, economies and people and consider the evolution and spread of the virus," Tulio de Oliveira, Director at Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation (CERI) in South Africa tweeted.

The WHO will consult experts on the virus’ genus for more appropriate names for monkeypox.

