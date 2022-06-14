Monkeypox scare: WHO to assess if outbreak represents an international health emergency

Health workers inspect passengers arriving from high risk countries for MonkeyPox symptoms, at Chennai International Airport | Photo: ANI

The World Health Organisation has decided to convene Emergency Committee to assess if the current outbreak of monkeypox is a public health emergency of international concern. Calling the outbreak as unusual and concerning, WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom said that the risk would be assessed in next week’s meeting.

“The outbreak of monkeypox is unusual and concerning. For that reason, I have decided to convene the Emergency Committee under the International Health Regulations next week, to assess whether this outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern,” Dr Tedros said.

He also gave updates on several issues connected to the outbreak, including vaccination and name change of the virus.

On name change of monkeypox virus

“WHO is also working with partners and experts from around the world on changing the name of #monkeypox virus, its clades and the disease it causes. We will make announcements about the new names as soon as possible,” he added.

On vaccine

“It’s also essential that vaccines are available equitably wherever needed. To that end, WHO is working closely with our Member States and partners to develop a mechanism for fair access to vaccines and treatments

“While smallpox vaccines are expected to provide some protection against #monkeypox, there is limited clinical data, and limited supply,” he said.

Dr Tedros said that “any decision about whether to use vaccines should be made jointly by individuals who may be at risk and their health care provider, based on an assessment of risks and benefits, on a case-by-case basis.”

