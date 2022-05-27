Monkeypox outbreak: Some antiviral drugs may help in treatment of viral disease

Photo Source: Reuters

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the monkeypox disease has now spread to about 20 countries across the globe. The infection has affected more than 200 people across the globe as of yet.

The UN agency has advised people to remain aware about the virus’ symptoms and possible treatment. The monkeypox disease is quite similar to smallpox. A person infected with this disease can show symptoms like rash, chills, fever and sores on the face, other parts of the body.

The virus can spread by coming in contact with the infected person. It can also spread by touching the belongings of the infected person.

Researchers across the globe are working to find ways to treat the viral disease. According to a recent study, some antiviral drugs can help to reduce the symptoms of the disease and also shorten the transitional period.

A research paper published in The Lancet Infectious Disease journal sares details about seven patients who got infected with the virus between 2018 and 2021. Experts claim that two antiviral drugs, namely Brincidofovir and Tecovirimat can prove to be effective in the treatment of this disease.

The study further states that there is existing evidence about the clinical benefits of brincidofovir but research is still going on around tecovirimat.

Speaking about the virus, the author of the study – Dr Hugh Adlerhas said, “A team report from Liverpool University Hospital states that monkeypox virus has been found in blood and throat swabs.”

The author further mentioned that as of yet we are not clear about what is the reason for the monkeypox outbreak in Europe and North America. Those who travelled in May 2022 didn’t show any signs of travel history.

Dr Hugh mentioned that their study is the first trial of antiviral use in monkeypox treatment in humans.

To conduct the study, three patients were given brincidofovir for seven days after infection with a rash. The blood test of liver conducted post this showed results. While the researchers aren’t sure about what the clinical results of different doses of the antiviral drug were, they claim that three patients were completely cured of the monkeypox disease.