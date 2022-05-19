Monkeypox outbreak: 5 facts to know as WHO issues warning

Reported By:| Edited By: Parul Sharma |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 19, 2022, 09:00 PM IST
Monkeypox disease has now become another hot topic besides Covid-19. Rising cases have led the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the UK authorities to warn people about the virus which was first detected on May 7 in a patient in London. The patient had then returned from Nigeria. Hence, expects ascertained that he came in contact with the virus in Africa.
Also, READ: Monkeypox case confirmed in UK: Know symptoms, treatment, other details
Ever since, several people have been diagnosed with the disease. Some of these are from Spain, Portugal, Canada and another one is from the US. As the virus is spreading fast, it is important to know all about it. Here are five facts about monkeypox that you shouldn’t miss.
- Based on former research, doctors earlier ascertained that the disease was spreading via ‘droplets, meaning the virus can enter the body of a healthy person via the respiratory tract, nose, mouth, wounds or eyes. However, recent reports have warned that the virus can spread via sexual intercourse. According to these reports, if a person affected with monkeypox comes in sexual contact with a healthy person, then the latter might get infected.
- While the virus can affect the body of any person, those who identify themselves as gay or bisexual men have been asked to remain alert. According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), all new monkeypox cases, including three in London and one in the northeast of England self-identify as gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men (MSM). Following this observation, experts have urged gay and bisexual men to remain alert to unusual rashes or lesions.
- The UKSHA has further stated that there is no link to travel to a country where monkeypox is endemic in all the formerly reported cases. Hence, the agency is still investigating about where and how the patients have contracted the virus.
- Monkeypox is a rare viral infection that is usually linked to travel to West Africa. First discovered in 1958 in monkeys, the disease is otherwise quite similar to human smallpox. The first human case of monkeypox was detected in 1970.
- The monkeypox disease is usually a mild self-limiting illness which can spread only after coming in close contact with the infected person. The disease can also be caught from a bite by an infected animal, or by touching it. It commonly spreads by rodents, including rats, mice and squirrels. One can also contract the disease by eating improperly cooked meat from an infected animal. Its common symptoms include headache, backache, muscle ache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.